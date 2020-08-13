Best Prime Day Apple Deals 2020: What to expect

Prime Day 2020 is finally upon us, and even if it’s coming a bit late, it’s still shaping up to bring shoppers the same great bargains as always — and if rumors are true, those Prime Day deals might even be running for several days, giving you even more chances to save. With few exceptions, Apple gadgets rank among the most expensive tech on the market, but these Prime Day Apple deals could be the best opportunity you’ll have all year to score MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, and more at the lowest prices and deepest discounts you’ll see until the holiday season (and maybe even all year).
Today’s best Prime Day Apple deals
Prime Day hasn’t landed yet, but if you can’t afford to wait (maybe your iPhone or MacBook kicked the bucket and you need a new one ASAP), there are already plenty of excellent Apple deals waiting to be snatched up and we’ve listed a large handful of the best ones below. Amazon also likes to throw teaser deals out there before Prime Day begins to whet shoppers’ appetites, so we’ll be sure to round those up once they start going live in the run-up to the big sale.
- Apple iPhone SE 32GB (2016, AT&T) — Free with unlimited plan, was $350
- Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case — Free with purchase of any Mac or iPad, was $159
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $140, was $199
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) — $199, was $229
- Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Sprint) — $240 ($10/month) with new line or account, was $500
- Apple iPhone 11 64GB (AT&T) — $350 ($11.67/month) with qualifying activation, was $700
- Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) — $899, was $999
- Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,200, was $1,400
- Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $2,099, was $2,399
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2020)$900
Apple iPod Touch (Certified Refurbished)
As low as $149
Save on refurbished iPads from Apple
Up to $100 off
Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Sprint)$600
Apple AirPods with Charging Case$140
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case$169
Apple Magic Keyboard 2$94
Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad$119
Apple iPhone SE 32GB (2016, AT&T)
Free with unlimited plan
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm$187
Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Sprint)$240
Apple iPhone XS 64GB (AT&T & Verizon)$550
10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)$406
Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Verizon)
Up to $850 off with trade-in
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB, 2018)$975
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case$195
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB - Fully Unlocked (Amazon Renewed)$458
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB, 2018)$799
Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)
Up to $350 off
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm with Black Sport Band$485
iPhone 11 (AT&T)
$350 w/ Qualifying Activation
Apple HomePod Smart Speaker$200
Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Straight Talk Wireless)$599
iPhone SE 64GB (2020, AT&T)$150
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case$220
Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Verizon)$430
When are the best Prime Day Apple deals?
We expect to see the best Prime Day Apple deals during the sale itself, but as mentioned above, Amazon loves to tease shoppers with early bargains starting the week before. These early deals are often every bit as good as the ones you’ll see in the sale, so don’t hesitate to jump on one that stands out to you — there’s no guarantee you’ll see it again for a lower price come Prime Day, or that it will even be on sale again at all. If you do see it cheaper during the sale, you can always buy it again at the lower price and return the more expensive one.
Related
What Prime Day Apple deals to expect
It’s no secret that during big seasonal sales, last-generation products are the ones that get the biggest price cuts as retailers use these events to clear the shelves of older inventory. This year’s Prime Day Apple deals will be no exception, although that’s not a bad thing; Apple stuff tends to age very well and last-gen items like the Apple Watch Series 3 or the 2018 iPad Pro are still excellent buys in 2020. Apple continues to make and support these older devices for a reason — they’re still hugely popular, due in no small part to how affordable they are.
That said, Prime Day is a sale that is rivaled only by Black Friday, and there are certain to be some Prime Day Apple deals on newer tech that will be on offer for the lowest prices we’ve seen yet. These Lightning Deals are the ones that go the fastest, however, so time is of the essence when shopping for them. If you see something you want, don’t hesitate to throw it in your cart. You can rest easy knowing that Amazon’s generous and easy return process ensures you won’t be stuck with something that turns out to not be a good fit for you.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- These are the best cheap Apple deals for August 2020
- Back-to-School MacBook Deals 2020: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
- These are the best cheap MacBook deals for August 2020
- These are the best cheap student laptop deals for August 2020
- 3 Apple deals you really can’t afford to miss today