Best Prime Day Apple Deals 2020: What to expect

Prime Day 2020 is finally upon us, and even if it’s coming a bit late, it’s still shaping up to bring shoppers the same great bargains as always — and if rumors are true, those Prime Day deals might even be running for several days, giving you even more chances to save. With few exceptions, Apple gadgets rank among the most expensive tech on the market, but these Prime Day Apple deals could be the best opportunity you’ll have all year to score MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, and more at the lowest prices and deepest discounts you’ll see until the holiday season (and maybe even all year).

Today’s best Prime Day Apple deals

Prime Day hasn’t landed yet, but if you can’t afford to wait (maybe your iPhone or MacBook kicked the bucket and you need a new one ASAP), there are already plenty of excellent Apple deals waiting to be snatched up and we’ve listed a large handful of the best ones below. Amazon also likes to throw teaser deals out there before Prime Day begins to whet shoppers’ appetites, so we’ll be sure to round those up once they start going live in the run-up to the big sale.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2020)

$900 $999
Expires soon
The MacBook Air wrote the book on featherweight laptops, and this is the best price we've seen yet on the latest 2020 model.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPod Touch (Certified Refurbished)

As low as $149
Expires soon
The iPod is back, and it's a great way to enjoy music and videos without the usual phone-related distractions. These professionally refurbished units from Apple look and work like new.
Buy at Apple

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $100 off
Expires soon
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $280 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Sprint)

$600 $700
Expires soon
Launched in September, the iPhone 11 was already priced just right compared to the 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. Activate with Sprint and grab it at a huge discount with an 18-month Flex lease.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$140 $160
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$169 $199
Expires soon
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
KEYBOARD FOR MAC

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$94 $99
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard -- eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working with a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
BUILT-IN NUMERIC KEYPAD

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

$119 $129
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook or iMac? Get Apple's trademark typing experience with a dedicated Numeric Keypad thrown in. Perfect for anyone who lives and breathes Microsoft Excel.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone SE 32GB (2016, AT&T)

Free with unlimited plan
Expires soon
You can't beat a classic -- especially when it's free. Customers who sign up for an AT&T unlimited plan can score the 4-inch 2016 iPhone SE for no charge.
Buy at AT&T

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm

$187 $200
Expires soon
This Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm comes with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band.
Buy at ABT

Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Sprint)

$240 $600
Expires soon
Apple launched a new category with the iPhone XR, offering most of the same features as its flagships, but for less. There are compromises in the screen and design, but this is still a great phone.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPhone XS 64GB (AT&T & Verizon)

$550 $900
Expires soon
The Apple iPhone XS is a perfectly sized smartphone that delivers stellar performance. Save hundreds when you activate with one of the major carriers today.
Buy at Best Buy

10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)

$406
Expires soon
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model) is the larger, more powerful sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display similar to a laptop or some decent Chromebooks.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Verizon)

Up to $850 off with trade-in
Expires soon
The iPhone 11 Pro sits at the pinnacle of the current smartphone crop, and they're very, very good. Get up to $850 off from Verizon with a trade-in or enjoy a regular $350 discount without a trade-in.
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB, 2018)

$975 $1,050
Expires soon
It's not a mind-blowing deal, but if you want the best and beefiest iPad around, this Pro is the one. You can score this 2018 model with 4G LTE connectivity for a nice little discount right now.
Buy at Best Buy
REFURBISHED BUT AS GOOD AS NEW!

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$195 $250
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB - Fully Unlocked (Amazon Renewed)

$458
Expires soon
The XR remains one of the best and most affordable iPhones introduced by Apple. This particular model is Amazon Renewed with a 90-day warranty, bringing the price down even lower.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB, 2018)

$799 $1,149
Expires soon
New releases always herald a bevy of savings on the older units, including the 2018 iPad Pro. Get the 512GB 11-inch model at a discount and walk away with money left in your pocket.
Buy Now

Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)

Up to $350 off
Expires soon
Buying refurbished is a great way to save money if you're doing it from a trusted retailer, and it doesn't get much better than the Apple Store. These Apple-refurbished iPhones look and work like new.
Buy at Apple

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm with Black Sport Band

$485 $499
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on and helps you navigate with the built-in compass. It also lets you check on your heart and track your workouts.
Buy Now

iPhone 11 (AT&T)

$350 w/ Qualifying Activation
Expires soon
Get the iPhone 11 for up to 50% off when you sign up for an eligible unlimited service with AT&T.
Buy at AT&T

Apple HomePod Smart Speaker

$200 $300
Expires soon
Move over, Alexa: The Apple HomePod brings the power of Siri voice commands into your home. It sounds fantastic, too.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Straight Talk Wireless)

$599 $750
Expires soon
The iPhone XR is an excellent choice if you want what flagship iPhones offer without the flagship price. It performs great and touts a range of colorful designs, not to mention a solid camera.
Buy at Walmart
$5 PER MONTH

iPhone SE 64GB (2020, AT&T)

$150 $400
Expires soon
The pocket-friendly 4.7-inch iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11 in the body of an iPhone 8 with the price tag of an iPhone 6. Grab it with an AT&T unlimited plan and score it for even cheaper.
Buy at AT&T
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$220 $250
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Verizon
WITH 2-YEAR PLAN

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Verizon)

$430 $530
Expires soon
With its 7.9-inch retina display, the iPad Mini is perfect for travel. It supports the Apple Pencil for even more versatility, and this one comes with cellular connectivity.
Buy at Verizon

When are the best Prime Day Apple deals?

We expect to see the best Prime Day Apple deals during the sale itself, but as mentioned above, Amazon loves to tease shoppers with early bargains starting the week before. These early deals are often every bit as good as the ones you’ll see in the sale, so don’t hesitate to jump on one that stands out to you — there’s no guarantee you’ll see it again for a lower price come Prime Day, or that it will even be on sale again at all. If you do see it cheaper during the sale, you can always buy it again at the lower price and return the more expensive one.

What Prime Day Apple deals to expect

It’s no secret that during big seasonal sales, last-generation products are the ones that get the biggest price cuts as retailers use these events to clear the shelves of older inventory. This year’s Prime Day Apple deals will be no exception, although that’s not a bad thing; Apple stuff tends to age very well and last-gen items like the Apple Watch Series 3 or the 2018 iPad Pro are still excellent buys in 2020. Apple continues to make and support these older devices for a reason — they’re still hugely popular, due in no small part to how affordable they are.

That said, Prime Day is a sale that is rivaled only by Black Friday, and there are certain to be some Prime Day Apple deals on newer tech that will be on offer for the lowest prices we’ve seen yet. These Lightning Deals are the ones that go the fastest, however, so time is of the essence when shopping for them. If you see something you want, don’t hesitate to throw it in your cart. You can rest easy knowing that Amazon’s generous and easy return process ensures you won’t be stuck with something that turns out to not be a good fit for you.

