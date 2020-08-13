Best Prime Day Apple Deals 2020: What to expect

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day 2020 is finally upon us, and even if it’s coming a bit late, it’s still shaping up to bring shoppers the same great bargains as always — and if rumors are true, those Prime Day deals might even be running for several days, giving you even more chances to save. With few exceptions, Apple gadgets rank among the most expensive tech on the market, but these Prime Day Apple deals could be the best opportunity you’ll have all year to score MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, and more at the lowest prices and deepest discounts you’ll see until the holiday season (and maybe even all year).

Today’s best Prime Day Apple deals

Prime Day hasn’t landed yet, but if you can’t afford to wait (maybe your iPhone or MacBook kicked the bucket and you need a new one ASAP), there are already plenty of excellent Apple deals waiting to be snatched up and we’ve listed a large handful of the best ones below. Amazon also likes to throw teaser deals out there before Prime Day begins to whet shoppers’ appetites, so we’ll be sure to round those up once they start going live in the run-up to the big sale.

Apple iPhone SE 32GB (2016, AT&T) — Free with unlimited plan, was $350

— was $350 Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case — Free with purchase of any Mac or iPad, was $159

— was $159 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $140, was $199

— was $199 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) — $199, was $229

— was $229 Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Sprint) — $240 ($10/month) with new line or account, was $500

— was $500 Apple iPhone 11 64GB (AT&T) — $350 ($11.67/month) with qualifying activation, was $700

— was $700 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) — $899, was $999

— was $999 Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,200, was $1,400

— was $1,400 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $2,099, was $2,399

When are the best Prime Day Apple deals?

We expect to see the best Prime Day Apple deals during the sale itself, but as mentioned above, Amazon loves to tease shoppers with early bargains starting the week before. These early deals are often every bit as good as the ones you’ll see in the sale, so don’t hesitate to jump on one that stands out to you — there’s no guarantee you’ll see it again for a lower price come Prime Day, or that it will even be on sale again at all. If you do see it cheaper during the sale, you can always buy it again at the lower price and return the more expensive one.

What Prime Day Apple deals to expect

It’s no secret that during big seasonal sales, last-generation products are the ones that get the biggest price cuts as retailers use these events to clear the shelves of older inventory. This year’s Prime Day Apple deals will be no exception, although that’s not a bad thing; Apple stuff tends to age very well and last-gen items like the Apple Watch Series 3 or the 2018 iPad Pro are still excellent buys in 2020. Apple continues to make and support these older devices for a reason — they’re still hugely popular, due in no small part to how affordable they are.

That said, Prime Day is a sale that is rivaled only by Black Friday, and there are certain to be some Prime Day Apple deals on newer tech that will be on offer for the lowest prices we’ve seen yet. These Lightning Deals are the ones that go the fastest, however, so time is of the essence when shopping for them. If you see something you want, don’t hesitate to throw it in your cart. You can rest easy knowing that Amazon’s generous and easy return process ensures you won’t be stuck with something that turns out to not be a good fit for you.

