Best Buy has a refurbished MacBook for $580, and it’s a good buy

Briley Kenney
By
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Typically, refurbished MacBook deals, or most refurbished laptop deals for that matter, aren’t worth the cost. You can buy a brand-new system for about the same price, especially thanks to the best MacBook deals out there. But that’s not the case with a deal Best Buy has available right now. You can get a Geek Squad Certified and refurbished MacBook Air, with an Intel 8th Gen Core i5,  for just $580 — that saves you $320 off the usual $900 price. A newer model MacBook Air is going to cost you over $900, especially when you factor in taxes and shipping. This is the 2019 model, so while it is a few years old, you’re still getting a laptop that can go the distance, as Apple’s software updates usually keep older systems performing well.

Why you should buy this refurbished MacBook Air deal at Best Buy

Generally, we only recommend buying refurbished or renewed products straight from the manufacturer, but Best Buy’s Geek Squad is the exception to that rule. That’s because all refurbished and certified products go through rigorous testing, with detailing, sanitization, and cosmetic grading for the finished product done before they’re put up for sale. In other words, they take their time to make sure they certify only good products in reasonable condition. Even if a bad egg slips by, they offer a 90-day warrant with extended warranty protection available — if you’re worried about extended coverage. Although extended warranties are available on an item-by-item basis, some may not qualify.

So, if you decide to get the MacBook Air deal that’s available with Best Buy’s Geek Squad certification, you’re in good hands.

It’s the 2019 MacBook Air 13.3-inch with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive for storage. Before checking out, you can also choose gold, silver, or space grey, depending on which color you prefer. Additional features include Touch ID support, stereo speakers with wide sound, two Thunderbolt 3 USB type-C ports, and MacOS Mojave pre-installed. Battery life varies per model, of course, especially due to prior use, but it should last up to 12 hours or so.

If you’re looking to save on a new laptop and just want something to do schoolwork, research, busywork, or watch media and browse, this is a good choice. Brand new, it would cost $900, but thanks to this deal, it’s only $580, saving you $320. If you’re interested, don’t waste any time because this deal will be gone before you know it.

