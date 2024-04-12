The Dell XPS 13 has dropped to one of its lowest prices

With the arrival of the new Dell XPS 13 that’s part of this year’s Dell XPS reset, the previous-generation Dell XPS 13 is down to a very affordable $599, which is one of the laptop’s lowest-ever prices. We’re not sure how long stocks will last as this is a clearance sale, so it’s highly recommended that you hurry up in completing your purchase if you want to take advantage of Dell’s $200 discount on the device’s original price of $799. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so move fast to make sure you don’t miss out on one of the most attractive laptop deals today.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 (2022)

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) used to reign over our list of the best laptops. Two years since its launch, it’s still there — but now as the best budget laptop that you can buy. For its discounted price, you’ll get a laptop that looks and feels like a high-end device due to a stunning visual design that includes a 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen with barely any bezels. The laptop is very compact so it’s easy to bring with you anywhere, and it features a comfortable keyboard that will help boost your productivity.

Due to its age, you shouldn’t expect the Dell XPS 13 (2022) to perform as well as this year’s models, but it’s still pretty dependable with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD. The Dell XPS 13 (2022) is definitely not a powerhouse of a machine, but for completing daily tasks, it’s going to prove to be a reliable companion.

The Dell XPS 13 (2024) is the shiny new thing, but the Dell XPS 13 (2022) remains a worthwhile purchase, especially if you want to get this popular laptop for much cheaper than usual. It’s available from a clearance sale on Dell with a $200 discount that pulls its price down from $799 to $599, but you have to hurry. Stocks of the previous-generation Dell XPS 13 may be gone sooner than you think, so complete the transaction right now as this could be your last chance to buy the laptop from Dell XPS deals.

