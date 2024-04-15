Apple deals are rarely particularly cheap but Walmart is continuing to sell the Apple MacBook Air M1 with 13.3-inch screen for just $699. The lowest price ever, it’s the perfect entry point for anyone considering checking out macOS. It feels like stock must be starting to run low here so if you don’t want to miss out on one of the better laptop deals around, hit the buy button now before you miss out. Otherwise, here’s what the MacBook Air M1 has to offer.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air M1

The MacBook Air M1 isn’t considered one of the best laptops any more but just because its processor is a few years old doesn’t mean you should ignore it. MacBooks are typically built to last with support for macOS continuing for a number of years. With the MacBook Air M1, you get the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU which is sure to outperform Intel chips of the same era. The leap between Intel-based MacBooks to Apple silicon was pretty huge which is why the M1 chip remains highly potent.

Alongside that, you get 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which is just right for basic usage. More appealing still is the 13.3-inch Retina screen which offers sharp and clear text, along with more vibrant colors than you’d ordinarily get from a laptop of this age and price. Better still, the MacBook Air M1 has an entirely fanless design so it’s completely silent making it the ideal candidate to use in class, on your commute, or anywhere else where you’d prefer to keep the noise down.

All the best MacBooks offer great battery life with the MacBook Air M1 boosting up to 18 hours. That’s more than enough to keep you in action all day long. If you haven’t used a Mac before, you’re going to love how easy the MacBook Air M1 is to use as well as how surprisingly speedy it is for the price. It’s also incredibly lightweight and sleek so it’s easy to toss into your bag and take elsewhere with you.

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is down to just $699 right now at Walmart which is a fantastic price for a still speedy Mac-based laptop. We’re guessing this is clearance stock so once Walmart runs out of stock, it’s game over for the discount. You won’t want to miss out so tap the buy button before the worst happens. It’s even available in three different colors to make it your own.

