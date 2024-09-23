We gave the MacBook Air (M3) four stars — It’s on sale right now

One of the best Apple deals is over at B&H. Today and until September 27, you can buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch for $1,699 instead of $1,899. The $200 discount is a good one for one of the latest models of a laptop that garnered four stars from us. If you’re looking for a new MacBook or laptop, keep reading and we’ll take you through why you might want to go for the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch

When we reviewed the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch, we were very impressed. It offers excellent GPU performance, fantastic battery life, a compact and beautiful design, along with impeccable build quality. The Apple M3 chip offers an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, so it’s a reliable all-rounder for pretty much anything you have planed.

The Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch also has 24GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage so it’s great for multitasking as well as for providing you with plenty of storage. For the screen, there’s an attractive 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina display so that whatever you’re working on looks great. The screen offers 500 nits of brightness and a wide P3 color gamut, so photos and movies look vivid and rich with contrast and sharp detail.

It’s hardly surprising then that the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch tops our look at the best MacBooks, but we’ve also found that the MacBook Air M3 gaming performance is remarkably good too.

As one of the best laptop brands, Apple knows how to get the most out of its laptops. That means the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch has a backlit Magic Keyboard, Force Touch trackpad, Touch ID sensor, and a FaceTime Full HD 1080p webcam. There are also two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3 too.

The ideal laptop for many people, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch normally costs $1,899. Right now, you can buy it from B&H for just $1,699, so you’re saving $200 off a high quality computer. It’s only available at this price until September 27, so if it sounds tempting to you, buy it now before you miss out on the sweet price cut.