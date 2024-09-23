 Skip to main content
We gave the MacBook Air (M3) four stars — It’s on sale right now

By
Bladur's Gate 3 being played on the M3 MacBook Air.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

One of the best Apple deals is over at B&H. Today and until September 27, you can buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch for $1,699 instead of $1,899. The $200 discount is a good one for one of the latest models of a laptop that garnered four stars from us. If you’re looking for a new MacBook or laptop, keep reading and we’ll take you through why you might want to go for the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch

When we reviewed the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch, we were very impressed. It offers excellent GPU performance, fantastic battery life, a compact and beautiful design, along with impeccable build quality. The Apple M3 chip offers an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, so it’s a reliable all-rounder for pretty much anything you have planed.

The Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch also has 24GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage so it’s great for multitasking as well as for providing you with plenty of storage. For the screen, there’s an attractive 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina display so that whatever you’re working on looks great. The screen offers 500 nits of brightness and a wide P3 color gamut, so photos and movies look vivid and rich with contrast and sharp detail.

Related

It’s hardly surprising then that the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch tops our look at the best MacBooks, but we’ve also found that the MacBook Air M3 gaming performance is remarkably good too.

As one of the best laptop brands, Apple knows how to get the most out of its laptops. That means the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch has a backlit Magic Keyboard, Force Touch trackpad, Touch ID sensor, and a FaceTime Full HD 1080p webcam. There are also two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3 too.

The ideal laptop for many people, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch normally costs $1,899. Right now, you can buy it from B&H for just $1,699, so you’re saving $200 off a high quality computer. It’s only available at this price until September 27, so if it sounds tempting to you, buy it now before you miss out on the sweet price cut.

Best Labor Day MacBook Deals 2024: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
An iPhone being used on a MacBook as a webcam thanks to Apple's Continuity Camera feature in macOS Ventura.

If you’re looking for the best MacBook deals, Labor Day may be officially over, but these remaining Labor Day sales are worth checking out. There are so many Apple deals happening right now that we’ve picked them all out and rounded up the best options below. If you’re not sure if now is the time to buy, we can also help on that front. Keep reading, and we’ll explain everything so you know exactly what to do.
Best Labor Day MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air M2 -- $799, was $999
Apple MacBook Air M2 Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is a great entry point for Apple users and it’s reached a record low at the moment. It’s incredibly thin and weighs just 2.7 pounds while packing in great hardware. There’s the M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU while there’s also 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also looks great thanks to its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, backlit keyboard, and its 1080p FaceTime HD webcam which means you’ll look similarly good and sharp on all your calls. For watching shows, there’s also a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio so it’s perfect for all your entertainment needs.

Read more
Best Buy has the best Labor Day MacBook Air deal so far
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

If you've been looking forward to this year's Labor Day laptop sales because you were hoping to score an excellent deal for a MacBook, here's an offer from Best Buy that you won't want to miss -- the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 for only $799, following a $200 discount on its original price of $999. That's fantastic price for this powerful device, but you'll have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested because we're not sure if stocks will still be available by the end of the holiday.

Why you should buy the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2
The Apple MacBook Air M2 isn't the latest model of the popular laptop as the Apple MacBook Air M3 was released earlier this year, but its 13.6-inch version retains its spot in our list of the best MacBooks as "the MacBook for everyone." With its price, which is currently even cheaper for Labor Day, it's an outstanding choice for a budget MacBook. In fact, in our Apple MacBook Air M2 versus Apple MacBook Air M3 comparison, the Apple MacBook Air M2 makes a case as the better option because of the value that you'll get from its lower cost, especially since most people may not need the extra GPU performance and multi-display support that you'll get with the Apple MacBook Air M3.

Read more
The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is $500 off today
Apple MacBook Pro 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

There's always high demand for MacBook deals because Apple's laptops are pretty expensive, but they rarely go on sale. That's why we think there's going to be a lot of attention on this offer from B&H Photo Video for the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor. From its original price of $2,899, it's down to $2,399 for savings of $500. It's still not a budget-friendly laptop after the discount, but it's an excellent price for this powerful machine. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're not sure how long it will last.

Why you should buy the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro
The Apple MacBook Pro M3 offers you the choice between the base M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors, and the 14-inch and 16-inch models. If you want a MacBook with powerful performance and a relatively large screen, you can't go wrong with the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. You'll enjoy epic speeds with its 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 32GB of RAM, so you'll be able to complete your creative projects quickly and efficiently. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for all of the files you need.

Read more