 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Mac Mini with M2 chip is on sale at Best Buy today

By
The Mac mini on a wooden table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

While many Apple deals focus on iPads or MacBooks, one of the unsung heroes in the Apple arsenal is the Apple Mac mini M2. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $100 off, so it’s now $499 instead of $599. A fantastic option for someone who wants all the benefits of macOS without needing a laptop, it’s small enough to fit into pretty much any working environment even if you have a small apartment. Here’s what it has to offer for the exceptionally smart price.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac mini M2

If you’ve been reading through our Mac mini M2 buying guide, you’ll appreciate that whether to go Mac mini or MacBook can be a tough decision. That’s why we spent some time laying out why you should buy a Mac mini instead of a MacBook Air. On a simple level, the Mac mini is cheaper, supports more external displays, and has more ports.

This particular model of the Apple Mac mini M2 has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It also sports 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly basic stuff, but macOS runs efficiently so it doesn’t need too much memory or storage space to still run well. We reviewed the Mac mini M2 Pro and called it “the best mini computer ever,” with the standard Mac mini M2 still proving pretty potent.

Related

This model supports two displays while having an advanced cooling system which ensures the best performance you can get out of this processor. It also has Wi-Fi 6E support, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI, two USB-A, a headphone jack, and Ethernet port. Despite packing so much in, the Apple Mac mini M2 only measures 7.7 inches, so it easily fits into your home. Just add one of the best monitors or connect it to your TV.

Normally $599, the Apple Mac mini M2 is down to $499 for a limited time only at Best Buy. The $100 discount makes it even more affordable and unmissable. Check it out now as the deal is likely to end soon, and it’s a chunky price cut of nearly 20%.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best MacBook deals: Get an Air for $605 and save on M3 MacBook Pro
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

If you want to grab one of the best laptops on the market, you can't go wrong with one of the MacBooks, especially if you're already working within the Apple ecosystem. There are a couple of options you can go for, including both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but also in terms of what sort of chip you want to run, starting with the slightly older M1 chip which is harder to find, to the higher-end M3 chip. Of course, they tend to be quite expensive, especially if you go for a MacBook Pro, so you'll want to snag one of these Apple deals on MacBooks from various retailers to help save yourself a little bit extra.

You can also check out some of these great AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, and iPhone deals to pair with your new MacBook, or, if you don't want a MacBook at all, check out some of these great laptop deals instead.
Best MacBook Air (M1) deals

Read more
The “best Dell gaming laptop” of 2023 has a $400 discount today
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

For one of the more affordable gaming laptop deals that doesn't skimp on quality, check out the Dell G16 gaming laptop, which is currently on sale at Dell. Today, you can buy the highly reviewed laptop for $1,550 instead of $1,950, so you’re saving a hefty $400 off the regular price. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
In the past, we called the G-series range the best Dell gaming laptop you can buy, and while our hands-on model had different hardware, the general principle remains the same. After all, the best gaming laptops can cost a lot, but this balances things out well by offering Alienware-inspired features at Dell prices.

Read more
Best desktop computer deals: The cheapest PC deals today
dell inspiron desktop deal april 2023 pc lifestyle

If you don't care about mobility and need a computer that can be easily upgraded for later use, going for a desktop makes a lot of sense. Beyond that, a desktop can also be a lot cheaper when it comes to the specs, so you can find some great budget options if you don't want to spend a ton. Alternatively, if you want a gaming computer but don't want to spend the cost of a high-end GPU in one go, some great gaming desktops can still play the best PC gamess but can also upgraded at a later point. Either way, you don't really need the best desktop computer to enjoy a solid deal on a desktop computer.

That's why we've gone out and found our favorite deals that will give you the best bang for your buck so that you don't get too overwhelmed with all the options out there. Once you've found a good one, pair it with discount monitor deals to save some more cash. If you're looking for something better suited to gaming, then you may want to check out these gaming PC deals as well.
HP Desktop M01 -- $450, was $650

Read more