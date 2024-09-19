The Mac Mini with M2 chip is on sale at Best Buy today

While many Apple deals focus on iPads or MacBooks, one of the unsung heroes in the Apple arsenal is the Apple Mac mini M2. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $100 off, so it’s now $499 instead of $599. A fantastic option for someone who wants all the benefits of macOS without needing a laptop, it’s small enough to fit into pretty much any working environment even if you have a small apartment. Here’s what it has to offer for the exceptionally smart price.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac mini M2

If you’ve been reading through our Mac mini M2 buying guide, you’ll appreciate that whether to go Mac mini or MacBook can be a tough decision. That’s why we spent some time laying out why you should buy a Mac mini instead of a MacBook Air. On a simple level, the Mac mini is cheaper, supports more external displays, and has more ports.

This particular model of the Apple Mac mini M2 has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It also sports 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly basic stuff, but macOS runs efficiently so it doesn’t need too much memory or storage space to still run well. We reviewed the Mac mini M2 Pro and called it “the best mini computer ever,” with the standard Mac mini M2 still proving pretty potent.

This model supports two displays while having an advanced cooling system which ensures the best performance you can get out of this processor. It also has Wi-Fi 6E support, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI, two USB-A, a headphone jack, and Ethernet port. Despite packing so much in, the Apple Mac mini M2 only measures 7.7 inches, so it easily fits into your home. Just add one of the best monitors or connect it to your TV.

Normally $599, the Apple Mac mini M2 is down to $499 for a limited time only at Best Buy. The $100 discount makes it even more affordable and unmissable. Check it out now as the deal is likely to end soon, and it’s a chunky price cut of nearly 20%.