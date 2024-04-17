 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These 4K monitors are discounted at Best Buy — from $200

Jennifer Allen
By
The Sony InZone M9 sitting next to a PlayStation 5.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

A 4K monitor is a great way of enjoying an enhanced image as you work with more pixels, higher resolutions, and often better colors too. Over at Best Buy, there are some great monitor deals squarely focused on all things 4K. There are dozens of 4K monitors in the sale so the smart move is to hit the button below to see what’s there for yourself. If you want some help though, we’re here. We’ve picked out a few highlights in the sale so take a look for yourself.

What to shop for in the Best Buy 4K monitor sale

Samsung makes some of the best monitors around so why not start with the ? It’s currently reduced by $150 so it costs just $200. Its IPS panel looks great with AMD FreeSync support effectively eliminating screen tears and stutters. There’s also HDR support which brings with it some great looking colors while wide viewing angles mean it looks great from any perspective.

If you want one of the best 4K monitors, check out the which is $200 off so it’s down to $700. It has full array local dimming along with a 144Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 600 certification, and HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate support. Over 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum mean its use of colors is great too and there’s also 1ms GtG response times. For the avid gamer, it’s a worthy investment to ensure your games look at their best. If you have a PS5 console, connect it and you get features like auto HDR tone mapping and optimized settings.

Related

Another option is being able to buy the for $400 instead of $700. It looks great as you’d expect from a 4K monitor but it also has the advantage of working as an all-in-one entertainment station so you can watch streaming shows or even stream games without needing to connect it to another device. It’s a great solution for many different situations.

We’ve picked out just a few of the 4K monitor deals that are available at Best Buy right now as part of its 4K monitor sale. It’s a personal choice so there’s no guarantee we’ve highlighted the perfect fit for you which is why we recommend looking at the sale yourself. There’s sure to be something that’s perfect for your situation but bear in mind that the sale is likely to end soon so you’ll need to be quick.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This curved gaming monitor is down to just $160 at Best Buy
The AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor on a white background.

If you've spent most of your budget on gaming PC deals, you can still get a decent display for your setup with Best Buy's offer for the 24-inch AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor. From an already affordable sticker price of $210, it's even cheaper at just $160 following a $50 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you think this budget-friendly monitor is perfect for you, it's highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 24-inch AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor
You shouldn't expect the 24-inch AOC G2 Series curved gaming monitor to match the performance and features of the best gaming monitors for its price, but it's still definitely a nice screen for playing the best PC games. Its size is within the recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches by our computer monitor buying guide, and its Full HD resolution will provide sharp details and vivid colors. The monitor also offers an up to 165Hz refresh rate for fast frame transitions, a 1ms response time for blur-free scenes, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing.

Read more
Hurry! The insane 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor is $300 off
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

A major purchase from gaming PC deals deserves a top-of-the-line screen like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, which you can currently get with a $300 discount from Samsung. Instead of $1,300, you'll only have to pay $1,000 for this display, which is a pretty reasonable price for its specifications and features. You're going to have to hurry if you want to make the purchase with this level of savings though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining before this offer ends.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor
Your gaming desktop's ability to play the best PC games on their highest settings will be wasted if you're stuck on a basic screen, so you should upgrade to the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. The large screen features dual QHD resolution and a 1000R curvature, which will wrap your peripheral vision with the video game that you're playing, plus a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for smooth action and blur-free frames. The gaming monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates stuttering for a completely immersive gaming experience.

Read more
HP is having a sale on 1440p monitors — up to 66% off
The HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C Monitor on a white background.

HP has a big sale on 1440p (aka QHD) monitors with plenty of great monitor deals to tempt you into an upgrade. Whether you want to replace your existing monitor or you’re looking to add a new one to create a dual or even triple monitor setup, this is where you need to go. We’ve picked out two highlights in the sale which are sure to delight anyone kitting out their home office. Check out our picks below but bear in mind that these deals are strictly limited and will end soon.
HP Z24m G3 QHD Conferencing Display -- $170, was $509

With an integrated conferencing 5MP webcam, speakers and mic, the HP Z24m G3 is designed to simplify your setup and be one of the best monitors for your home office. It has a QHD IPS panel with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. A 5ms GtG response time is pretty useful while there’s the choice of using a HDMI 2.0 port or to opt for a DisplayPort instead. There’s also a USB hub with four USB-A ports and a USB-C port too. Designed for convenience, it’s all squeezed into a 4-sided borderless frame so it looks good on your desk while being highly practical. Finally, there’s HDR400 support for deeper blacks and more vibrant colors.

Read more