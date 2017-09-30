Pack in more pixels with these god-tier 4K monitors

There was a time, not so long ago, when 4K monitors just weren’t a feasible option for the average consumer. Some of them have been on the market for several years, sure, but the high-definition devices weren’t the most accessible considering their once-limited selection, high cost, and overall performance.

However, the last year has seen 4K monitors make some serious headway, especially since many 3,840 x 2,160-pixel displays are as gorgeous to look at as they are affordable. We’ve rounded up the best of them below, from value-based offerings to 32-inch behemoths outfitted with the best in factory calibration. So here they are, the best 4K monitors on the market.

Dell P2715Q ($477) This excellent 27-inch monitor from Dell boasts intuitive on-screen controls and a terrific ergonomic stand, not to mention UltraHD capabilities and a display that basks in wide viewing angles, strong color, and deep blacks. The image quality adjustments are not the most robust — you’ll have to opt for a more professional display for that — but the picture is great even without adjustment. Of all the 4K monitors available, this delivers the most bang for your buck, and it’s suitable for any use. Read our full review. Buy one now from: Amazon

Acer S277HK ($434) With a former retail price of $700 and a street price that often dips well below the $500 mark, Acer’s S277HK is one of the most affordable monitors on this list. But for that, it’s not lacking in quality: the default image is excellent, and if you need further tweaking there are plenty of variables to adjust. It’s also surprisingly attractive thanks to slim bezels and an unconventional and asymmetrical monitor stand. Of course, you’d best learn to love that stand. It’s not very adjustable, and there’s no option for a VESA mount. Read our full review. Buy one now from: Amazon

HP Z27s ($700) This is not a monitor for gaming or watching movies, this is a monitor for professionals. The HP Z27s boasts near pitch-perfect color accuracy, and reproduces imagery with such high fidelity that it’s almost like peering out the window. The design is understated and utilitarian, however, so it’s not exactly a showpiece monitor. Starting at $700, but frequently found closer to $500, you do have to pay for that picture quality, but it’s a fair price for a killer professional monitor. Read our full review of the previous version. Buy one now from: HP

Acer Predator XB321HK ($1,149) While Acer’s G-Sync enabled gaming monitor features the hefty price tag of $1,149, its solid build quality, top-notch image quality, and a well curated feature set make for a killer gaming monitor. Nvidia GPU users can take advantage of the G-Sync variable refresh technology, and all gamers will appreciate the 1ms response time and sleek black bezel. It’s an attractive offering and a great choice for gamers looking to make the jump to 4K. Read our full review of the previous version. Buy one now from: Newegg

Asus PG27AQ ($1,200) Asus’ competitor to Acer’s monster monitor is the PG27AQ. This 27-inch 4K monitors boasts Nvidia’s G-Sync adaptive refresh technology, precise color accuracy after calibration, and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. The stand is also both sturdy and stylish, with built-in LEDs — which can be turned off — and full tilt, pivot, swivel, and lift action. It does cost a little more than the XB321HK, and need a bit of tweaking to realize its full potential, but it ultimately offers a premium 4K gaming experience. Buy one now from: Newegg