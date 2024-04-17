Best Buy’s deal of the day is $150 off the MacBook Air M2

For Mac lovers, Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals at the moment with $150 off the MacBook Air M2. Usually priced at $999, you can buy it for $849 right now making it great value for anyone who wants to get involved with the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank. Stylish and speedy, this is a laptop that will suit mostly everyone from students to people working from home or commuters. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button. As always with such good deals, bear in mind that you could miss out if you wait too long.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air M2

One of the best laptop brands for reliability and being high quality, buying a MacBook Air is an investment that will last. While Windows-based laptops can lose their lustre over time, MacBooks tend to keep going for longer. While the MacBook Air M2 doesn’t have the latest Apple silicon — the M3 — it still offers fantastic performance. The M2 chip has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and this model is still considered to be the best MacBook for everyone. This particular model comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which is sufficient for all everyday tasks and saving documents easily.

It’s more portable than ever, weighing just 2.7 pounds. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks a delight with over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for one billion colors. The detail is unparalleled in this price range.

Adding to the core essentials, the MacBook Air M2 also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and four-speaker sound system which has Spatial Audio. Its all-aluminum enclosure is highly durable so it keeps everything safe, while there’s a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack. Outlasting the best laptops, the MacBook Air M2 also has phenomenal battery life of up to 18 hours so you’re all good for using it throughout the day and even a little beyond, factoring in sleep.

A great all-rounder for many purposes, the Apple MacBook Air M2 usually costs $999. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $849 meaning you save $150 off the regular price. The perfect time to buy, check out the deal now by clicking the button below. We can’t see it sticking around for long.

Editors' Recommendations