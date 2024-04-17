 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s deal of the day is $150 off the MacBook Air M2

Jennifer Allen
By
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.
Apple

For Mac lovers, Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals at the moment with $150 off the MacBook Air M2. Usually priced at $999, you can buy it for $849 right now making it great value for anyone who wants to get involved with the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank. Stylish and speedy, this is a laptop that will suit mostly everyone from students to people working from home or commuters. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button. As always with such good deals, bear in mind that you could miss out if you wait too long.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air M2

One of the best laptop brands for reliability and being high quality, buying a MacBook Air is an investment that will last. While Windows-based laptops can lose their lustre over time, MacBooks tend to keep going for longer. While the MacBook Air M2 doesn’t have the latest Apple silicon — the M3 — it still offers fantastic performance. The M2 chip has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and this model is still considered to be the best MacBook for everyone. This particular model comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which is sufficient for all everyday tasks and saving documents easily.

It’s more portable than ever, weighing just 2.7 pounds. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks a delight with over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for one billion colors. The detail is unparalleled in this price range.

Related

Adding to the core essentials, the MacBook Air M2 also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and four-speaker sound system which has Spatial Audio. Its all-aluminum enclosure is highly durable so it keeps everything safe, while there’s a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack. Outlasting the best laptops, the MacBook Air M2 also has phenomenal battery life of up to 18 hours so you’re all good for using it throughout the day and even a little beyond, factoring in sleep.

A great all-rounder for many purposes, the Apple MacBook Air M2 usually costs $999. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $849 meaning you save $150 off the regular price. The perfect time to buy, check out the deal now by clicking the button below. We can’t see it sticking around for long.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best student laptop deals: Laptops for college from $215
online web browser game list

Whether in high school or college, the costs of being a student can add up quickly. A laptop is pretty much a necessity these days, and options among the best laptops don’t often come with discounted prices. Shopping the best laptop deals is a good idea, but we’ve also rounded up some laptop deals with students more specifically in mind. The laptops you’ll find here — for the most part — will hold their own with the best budget laptops, and offer a wide range of hardware configurations and price points. And while you may want to consult our laptop buying guide for more specifics, reading onward you’ll find along with the best student laptop deals a little information on which may be the best choice for you.
HP Laptop 14 -- $215, was $269

The HP Laptop 14 is a popular choice among students because of its entry level price point. It's specs aren't going to blow anyone away, but they're good value for the price and are plenty to get the job done. This build of the HP Laptop 14 has 8GB of RAM and a quad-core Intel Celeron processor. It does check in with just 64GB of storage space -- this may not be enough for some users, but if you aren't planning on loading your laptop up with media this is one that will accompany you well around campus.

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $440 off this Surface Pro 9 with keyboard
The Surface Pro 9 in laptop mode on a table.

Microsoft's line of Surface Pro devices are highly functional and extremely portable, which is why there's always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals. Here's an offer that you wouldn't want to miss -- a $440 discount from Best Buy for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Keyboard, which slashes its price from $1,540 to $1,100. The savings won't be available for a long time, so if you're interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you have to proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Keyboard
The performance Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is smooth and fast enough to handle all of your daily activities for work or school, as it's powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM that's on the same level as top-tier laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device also features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with support for Dolby Vision for impressive picture quality, and dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz for an extremely smooth on-screen experience. It runs on Windows 11 Home, which is pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD.

Read more
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $600 off right now
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Best Buy has one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now thanks to having $600 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,600 so the discount brings it down to $1,000. That’s pretty great for a well-specced gaming laptop. Even better, it's a rare gaming laptop that is actually portable enough to take around with you. Here’s what you need to know before you commit to hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Considered to be one of the best gaming laptops, particularly if you want something highly portable, there’s a ton to love about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty respectable for the price but what’s even better is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 which ensures you can play a lot of the latest games at a great detail level.

Read more