Best Prime Day iPad deals: Air, Mini, and Pro starting at $180

If you’re thinking about buying any of Apple’s tablets, you might as well take advantage of this year’s Prime Day iPad deals. These devices, especially the latest releases, usually don’t come cheap, which is why there’s always high demand for discounts on iPads from Prime Day tablet deals. There are offers for both budget-friendly models and current-generation devices among iPad deals for the shopping holiday, so there’s surely something here for everyone, and to help decide on what to purchase quicker, check out our Prime Day deals recommendations and buying advice below.

Best 10.2-inch iPad Prime Day deals

The 10.2-inch iPad, which encompasses the seventh-generation Apple iPad to the ninth-generation Apple iPad, are highly recommended models if you want a budget-friendly device that still has access to the conveniences of Apple’s tablets. Their performance won’t match those of the latest models, but they’re still pretty decent devices by today’s standards, and they’re more tempting purchase because you can get them for even cheaper prices from this year’s Prime Day iPad deals.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad Renewed (8th Generation, Wi-Fi, 32GB) —

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad Renewed (9th Generation, Wi-Fi, 64G) —

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation, Wi-Fi, 64G) —

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad Renewed (9th Generation, Wi-Fi, 256G) —

Best iPad Air Prime Day deals

The Apple iPad Air, with the sixth-generation iPad Air as its latest release, is the most popular line in Apple’s tablets, so you should expect Prime Day deals for its various releases to generate a lot of attention. The iPad Air offers a fantastic balance of screen size, performance, and price, and you can get even more value out of the tablet if you’re able to take advantage of the lowered prices of the shopping holiday. Be on the lookout for models that are powered by Apple’s M1 processor and later!

Apple M1 iPad Air (5th Generation, Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Apple M2 iPad Air (5th Generation, Wi-Fi, 128GB) —

Apple M1 iPad Air (5th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) —

Apple M2 iPad Air (5th Generation, Wi-Fi, 256GB) —

Best iPad Pro Prime Day deals

For an Apple tablet with larger screen sizes and more powerful performance, the obvious option is the Apple iPad Pro. It’s the recommended choice for creative professionals, with the latest model, the seventh-generation iPad Pro, going faster than ever before with Apple’s M4 processor. They’re also the most expensive of the iPad lines, so you can be sure that there will be a lot of shoppers who will be interested in iPad Pro Prime Day deals.

Apple M2 11-Inch iPad Pro (4th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB) —

Apple M2 11-Inch iPad Pro (4th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) —

Apple M2 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB) —

Apple M2 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation, Wi-Fi, 256GB) —

Apple M2 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation, Wi-Fi, 512GB) —

Best iPad Mini Prime Day deals

On the opposite end of the spectrum as the iPad Pro, the iPad Mini is the model that you want if you prefer to comfortably hold the tablet in one hand while you browse the internet or play around with your apps. It’s been a while since it was last updated though, with the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini released in 2021 as the latest model. However, the tablet remains extremely popular to this day, so you should expect a lot of attention on iPad Mini Prime Day deals.

Apple iPad mini (6th Generation, Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad mini (6th Generation, Wi-Fi, 256GB) —

Apple iPad mini (6th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) —

Apple iPad mini (6th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) —

Best iPad accessory Prime Day deals

Your investment in an Apple tablet doesn’t stop with the device itself, as you can also buy various iPad accessories such as tablet cases and screen protectors. The more popular options that will boost your productivity with these devices, however, are the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. The Magic Keyboard will transform your iPad into a 2-in-1 laptop, while the Apple Pencil will give you an alternative input option for drawing sketches and taking down notes. You should be careful on choosing the model of the Apple Pencil or the Apple Pencil Pro to buy though as there are compatibility limitations.

Apple Lightning-to-3.5mm Headphone Adapter —

OMOTON Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad —

Apple Pencil (USB-C) —

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) —

How to choose an iPad on Prime Day

You won’t find any shortage of Prime Day iPad deals, which may prove to be overwhelming if you haven’t decided on which particular model to purchase. If you’re having trouble choosing even after taking a look at our roundup of the best iPads, here’s everything that you need to consider to narrow down your options.

First and foremost, it’s highly recommended that you go for an iPad that’s powered by Apple’s M1 chipset or later, as they provide a massive performance upgrade from previous processors. The difference in speed is very noticeable, which would be very helpful if you’ll be using the iPad for tasks such as multitasking between several apps and creating content. However, if budget doesn’t permit it, older models of the iPad are still worthwhile purchases if they’re for everyday tasks such as browsing the internet and catching up with social media. That’s another thing to keep in mind — what you’re planning to use the iPad for, so that you can get the appropriate model for your needs.

From the iPad Mini to the iPad Pro, the screen sizes of Apple’s tablets vary greatly, so you’ll have to select your preferred balance between portability and a better look at all the details on the display, and you’ll also need to determine how much onboard storage you need. It’s also highly recommended that you go for the newest models to make sure that they’ll be able to access future features that iPadOS updates will bring, such as the shared photo libraries for families and the unique set of productivity tools of iPadOS 16.

The overarching criteria, however, is that you’re going to want to buy the most expensive iPad that you can afford. This will allow you to maximize your budget in enjoying features that you can get from an iPad. Fortunately, with the discounts from Prime Day iPad deals, your money will go a longer way than usual, giving you the chance to buy the latest models that may have been out of reach before the shopping holiday.

How we chose these iPad Prime Day deals

We want you to get the best value for your money, so the Prime Day iPad deals that we chose cover the largest discounts that we can find online. The shopping holiday doesn’t only apply to Amazon as rival retailers are seeking to draw the attention of shoppers, so we made sure that the offers we’ve recommended are the lowest prices that you can get for the various iPad models and configurations.

Any model of the iPad won’t let you down if you manage your expectations, so we included offers from the various generations of each line of Apple’s tablets so you can make your choice depending on your budget. We’re leaning towards the newer releases so that you’ll have more years of operating system and security updates though, for your convenience and safety.

There should be no hesitation once you find the perfect deal though — with all of the shoppers that are looking for discounts on Apple’s iPads, there’s a chance that these bargains are gone the next minute, so proceed with your purchases as soon as possible.