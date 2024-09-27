Today only: Lenovo IdeaPad down to $330 during Best Buy’s sale

If you’ve been shopping around for a great deal on a reliable gaming laptop, look no further than this terrific Lenovo offer: For a limited time, Best Buy is selling the Lenovo 15.6-inch Ideapad 1 for a reduced price of $330. At full price, this model sells for $580.

And if you’re looking for a more stay-at-home setup for your gaming needs, we’ve been tracking down gaming PC deals for quite some time. These are some of the best desktops in the business too, and they’re available at popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Ideapad 1

Some gaming PCs can cost an arm and a leg, but that’s because you’re paying for flagship processors, graphics, memory, storage, and a bunch of other maxed-out feature categories. In the case of the Ideapad 1, a perfect balance is struck between entry-level models and more advanced PCs.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 8GB of memory, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 256GB of storage, the Ideapad 1 delivers solid gaming performance. The 15.6-inch HD touchscreen brings bright and colorful picture quality to the table, and the built-in HDMI makes it easy to connect this laptop to an external monitor. Speaking of which, we have an entire list of great monitor deals for you to look through!

On a full charge, the Ideapad 1 should last for about 10 hours. This makes it ideal for all-day use without having to worry about whether you brought the charger or not. Other noteworthy features include access to Windows Copilot, a built-in webcam with noise-canceling tech, and a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft Office 365 and a 30-day trial of McAfee LiveSafe.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, but Best Buy deals tend to come and go pretty quickly. That being said, now could be the best time to knock a few dollars off this laptop. Save $250 when you purchase the Lenovo 15.6-inch Ideapad 1, and be sure to check out some of the other Lenovo laptop deals we’ve been finding.