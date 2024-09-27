 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Today only: Lenovo IdeaPad down to $330 during Best Buy’s sale

By
The Lenovo Ideapad 1.
Best Buy

If you’ve been shopping around for a great deal on a reliable gaming laptop, look no further than this terrific Lenovo offer: For a limited time, Best Buy is selling the Lenovo 15.6-inch Ideapad 1 for a reduced price of $330. At full price, this model sells for $580.

And if you’re looking for a more stay-at-home setup for your gaming needs, we’ve been tracking down gaming PC deals for quite some time. These are some of the best desktops in the business too, and they’re available at popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Ideapad 1

Some gaming PCs can cost an arm and a leg, but that’s because you’re paying for flagship processors, graphics, memory, storage, and a bunch of other maxed-out feature categories. In the case of the Ideapad 1, a perfect balance is struck between entry-level models and more advanced PCs.

Related

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 8GB of memory, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 256GB of storage, the Ideapad 1 delivers solid gaming performance. The 15.6-inch HD touchscreen brings bright and colorful picture quality to the table, and the built-in HDMI makes it easy to connect this laptop to an external monitor. Speaking of which, we have an entire list of great monitor deals for you to look through!

On a full charge, the Ideapad 1 should last for about 10 hours. This makes it ideal for all-day use without having to worry about whether you brought the charger or not. Other noteworthy features include access to Windows Copilot, a built-in webcam with noise-canceling tech, and a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft Office 365 and a 30-day trial of McAfee LiveSafe.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, but Best Buy deals tend to come and go pretty quickly. That being said, now could be the best time to knock a few dollars off this laptop. Save $250 when you purchase the Lenovo 15.6-inch Ideapad 1, and be sure to check out some of the other Lenovo laptop deals we’ve been finding.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo laptops are always among the best laptop deals available, and this is the case whether you’re in the market for one of Lenovo’s best laptops or something more entry-level. Despite its typical ranking among the best laptop brands Lenovo has a lot of laptops from its lineup seeing discounts today. We’ve gone through them all and pieced together the best Lenovo laptop deals for your shopping convenience. Reading onward you’ll find Lenovo laptop deals from its IdeaPad and Yoga lineups, some Lenovo ThinkPad deals, and plenty more to shop. And if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among Lenovo’s offerings be sure to check out all of the Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals going on today.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $254, was $329

Shopping the best Chromebooks can be a great way to save some money if you only need the bare essentials in a laptop. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has, for the most part, entry-level specs, but it’s able to get the job done when it comes to homework, browsing the web, and even some office work. The 14-inch screen comes in at Full HD resolution so you can do some binge watching with this Chromebook. It’s an all-around great choice for students and professionals who don’t depend on high end software to do their work.

Read more
Best Buy laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $179
Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

Today’s best laptop deals are spread across retailers, with Amazon deals and Walmart deals having some laptops worth taking a look at. But the widest selection of all is at Best Buy, where you can find plenty of Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and even MacBook deals to choose from. We’ve tracked down what we feel are the Best Buy laptop deals worth taking a hard look at if you’re in the market for both a laptop and some savings. Reading onward you’ll find all of the details on how to save, as well as some information on which discounted laptop might best suit your needs.
Acer Chromebook 315 — $179, was $349

The Acer Chromebook 315 is one of the larger Chromebooks you’ll find, as its display comes in at an impressive 15.6 inches. This makes it a great option for people who want some extra screen real estate, but who still like to do their work on the go. The Acer Chromebook 315 has plenty of power for a Chromebook, and is made as much for comfort as functionality. Its slightly larger size will come in handy when doing creative work and an integrated numeric keyboard gives it the feel of working on a desktop. The Acer Chromebook 315 is able to reach up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, meaning you can work on the go all day without needing to take a charger with you.

Read more
The classic Lenovo ThinkPad X1 has a crazy deal today — save $1,300!
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Looking for awesome laptop deals? Lenovo is the place to go for some great discounts, including this one on a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop. Usually $2,789, it’s down to $1,450 for a limited time only. We’ll add a caveat here: Lenovo’s estimated value system is often a little optimistic, meaning the true original price may actually be lower than it sounds. Whatever the original price though, we do know that $1,450 is a sweet deal for this laptop. If you’re looking for something business focused, read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
Lenovo makes some of the best laptops around, so you’re in safe hands with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we admired its thin and light design, as well as its good performance.

Read more