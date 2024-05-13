 Skip to main content
These Razer Blade RTX 40 series laptops are still on sale for ridiculous prices

Razer Blade RTX 40 series gaming laptop family
Razer

If you’ve been paying attention, you know the Razer Blade laptops have been on sale for some great prices. But if you’re not ready to upgrade when those deals go live, it’s pretty easy to miss out. The good news is that Razer’s Blade laptops that are equipped with a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU are still on sale during May at some ridiculously low prices. For instance, the Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 4060 — that’s $600 off. The Razer Blade 15 and 16 are also on sale if you want something with a bigger display. This is an excellent opportunity to pick up a powerful gaming laptop so you can play Baldur’s Gate 3, Helldivers 2, Manor Lords, Hades 2, or any of the latest releases. Perhaps even Star Wars Outlaws when it drops?

What to expect from Razer’s Blade RTX 40 series laptops

Usually, we talk about why you might want to take advantage of the deals that are available, but in this case, it’s obvious. You’ll be able to play the latest games from just about anywhere, like a local coffee shop, your office at work, or anywhere at home. Want to break away from your desk and join everyone in the living room? Go for it.

The Razer Blade 15 features an Intel Core i7-13800H, GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. It also features a gorgeous 15-inch 240Hz QHD display for immersive, robust visuals no matter what you’re playing. You can crush those bugs under your heel in Helldivers 2 with visual clarity like you’ve never seen before. Premium gaming laptops usually come with a hefty price tag, it’s true, but thanks to the current Razer sale, that’s not the case. The same Razer Blade 15 we’re talking about here

is only $1,799 today

, usually $2,500. That’s an awesome deal, but it’s not the only one.

Check out some of these prices:

  • Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4060 —
  • Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4070 —
  • Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4060 —
  • Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4070 —
  • Razer Blade 16 with RTX 4070 —

All of these systems more than meet the minimum requirements for a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, which is quite taxing. So, they should be able to run anything else you throw at them at medium to high settings with no problems. If you’d prefer not to fuss with visual settings in games, you don’t have to worry, they’ll do just fine on automatic or recommended settings.

But while we’ve spent a lot of time discussing gaming, these laptops are also excellent for any other task, from working and media creation to graphic design, streaming, and beyond. They have the power you need to get the work done or have some fun playing. The discounted prices are just a bonus.

