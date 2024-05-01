You don’t have to spend more than $1,000 for a powerful gaming PC because there are budget-friendly options like the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming desktop, which is currently even cheaper from Best Buy due to a $250 discount. From an already affordable sticker price of $900, the machine is down to just $650 — but we don’t think this price is going to last long. There’s a chance that the offer expires as soon as tomorrow, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase within the day.

Why you should buy the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming desktop

The Lenovo LOQ Tower is much more affordable than the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming PCs, However, it won’t make you feel that you’re playing on a budget machine because it’s pretty fast and smooth with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says will be enough for most gamers. The Lenovo LOQ Tower also comes with a 512GB SSD, for ample storage space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing the best PC games right after setting it up with its peripherals and power supply.

There’s no shortage of ports on the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming desktop, including USB-A and USB-C, so you’ll be able to use all of your accessories while playing. The gaming PC also comes with a Bluetooth interface that will let you transfer photos, videos, and other forms of media to your mobile devices.

For those who are searching for affordable gaming PC deals, Best Buy’s offer for the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming desktop is one of the most interesting bargains in the market right now. From an original price of $900, it’s down to $650 for savings of $250 that you can spend on monitor deals or more video games. You need to move quick though, because its price may be back to normal sooner than you think. If you think the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming desktop is perfect as your next gaming machine, push forward with the transaction to secure your own as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations