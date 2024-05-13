 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Chromebooks, from just $149

By
A family using the Acer Chromebook 315.
Acer

If nothing stands out among all the laptop deals that you’ve come across, you may want to check out Chromebook deals instead. Chromebooks are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is a web-dependent operating system that promises smooth performance — even for models with low-end components. If you’re interested in getting such a device, you should check out an ongoing sale from Best Buy on Chromebooks made by some of the best brands in the computing industry. Whether you’ll be going for one of our recommendations below or you want to take a look at all the available offers, you need to be quick with your purchase if you want to make sure that you enjoy the savings.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Chromebook sale

A red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook opened on a table.
Samsung

The cheapest option in Best Buy’s Chromebook sale is the Asus CM14 Chromebook, which is from $299 following a $150 discount. It’s equipped with the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor and 4GB of RAM, with a 14-inch Full HD display. For just $30 more, you can get the Acer Chromebook 315 with a larger 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution, the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It’s , for savings of $20 on its sticker price of $199.

There are also relatively more powerful Chromebooks that are available in Best Buy’s sale, such as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 that features a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, and 8GB of RAM. You can get it for instead of $699, for savings of $370. Other options include a pair of 2-in-1 Chromebooks — the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, which comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution, the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, and 8GB of RAM for instead of $499 following a $100 discount; and the HP Chromebook x360, which comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution, the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, and 8GB of RAM for a , down by $200 from $699.

Related

No matter the Chromebook that you choose to buy, you’ll be getting amazing value from the device because of the wonders of Chrome OS. However, whether you’re going for a budget-friendly or a premium model in Best Buy’s Chromebook sale, you need to move fast because the discounted prices may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow. Once an offer catches your eye, add the Chromebook to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best printer deals: 10+ cheap printers on sale as low as $79
An HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e all-in-one printer rests on a white table with plants and a thumb drive beside it.

Even though going digital has become easier than ever, there is still a need to print, especially if you're a small or medium business. Luckily, the world of printers hasn't slowed down at all in the past few years, so whether you need to print character sheets for your D&D campaign or receipts for your business, there are a lot of printers to pick from. In fact, some of the best printer brands on the market have a lot of solid options, including in the budget range for those who don't need a ton of printing. If you want to add a dimension to your prints, check out 3D printer deals too. And while it may be hard to find a good deal on the best printers, we're pretty sure our collection of deals will get you pretty close.
Canon Pixma TR4722 -- $79, was $99

While it isn’t one of the best all-in-one printers, it’s certainly one of the most affordable. There’s something to be said about a printer that can come in at such a low price yet still offer quality printing. This printer will work well in any home, apartment, or dorm room setting. It even goes beyond printing and is capable of making copies, scanning, and faxing. It connects easily to your devices with built-in wireless connectivity, and it can print at a rate of about nine pages per minute monochrome and four pages per minute color.

Read more
Best OLED monitor deals: Get an OLED screen from just $450
Marvel's Spider-Man running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

Up to a couple of years ago, OLED technology only really existed in OLED TVs and very-high-end monitors that cost thousands and thousands of dollars. Luckily, the prices have come down quite substantially, even on the best OLED monitors, especially as the market gets more saturated with options. That means that if you tend to use a monitor for the majority of your content consumption, PC gaming for instance, then you can grab an OLED monitor for a great price and experience amazing visual fidelity and reproduction. A lot of these options pair great with gaming PC deals and Alienware deals.

To that end, we've gone out and scoured all the major retailers and brands to find our favorite OLED monitor deals out there and compiled them below. That said, if you haven't quite found what you're looking for, or feel you aren't ready for an OLED monitor, be sure to check out some of these other great monitor deals, including options from Samsung monitor deals.
LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor -- $660, was $1,000

Read more
Best Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals: From $523
Microsoft Surface Go 3 sitting on table.

While the MacBook Air has become synonymous with being a high-quality and lightweight laptop, it does mean that you'd have to be part of the Apple ecosystem. Luckily, there are some great alternatives out there, and Microsoft's Surface lineup is made specifically to compete with MacBook deals. While the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 aren't quite here yet, at least at the consumer level, you can still grab the latest models with some pretty great deals. That's why we've gone out and looked for our favorite Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals and compiled them all here for you to save you the hassle, although if these don't quite do it for you, be sure to check out other great laptop deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals as well.
Microsoft Surface Go 3 -- $523, was $550

Functioning as a 2-in-1 laptop that can switch between tablet mode and laptop mode, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 won't have trouble dealing with basic tasks as it's equipped with the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and 8GB of RAM. The 10.5-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution is bright and colorful, and its 128GB SSD is more than enough for your documents. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 ships with Windows 11 Home in Mode, so you can start using it as soon as you unbox it. The device also promises up to 11 hours of battery life before requiring a recharge.

Read more