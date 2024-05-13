Save $230 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 4060 Ti

If you’re searching for a powerful gaming machine from the available gaming PC deals online, we highly recommend going for the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop. From its original price of $1,480, it’s down to a more reasonable $1,250 for savings of $230. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining for this bargain. If you delay your transaction to tomorrow, there’s a chance that you miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop

You’ll be able to play the best PC games of this generation without any issues if you go for the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for a gaming PC, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The HP Omen 40L may not be powerful enough to run the most demanding titles at their highest settings, but it’s going to be more than enough for most PC gamers.

The HP Omen 40L looks pretty stylish with its see-through case, especially after you’ve customized its RGB lighting effects though the Omen Light Studio app. Inside, you’ve got plenty of space for eventual upgrades to its components, and it comes with a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for several AAA video games. Every purchase of the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop includes free one-month access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will let you enjoy hundreds of PC titles.

The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop, originally priced at $1,480, is on sale from Best Buy for only $1,250. You’ll be able to spend the $230 in savings on more video games, or on a decent display from the retailer’s monitor deals. You need to be quick with your purchase though, as there’s no telling when this offer expires. If you think the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop will meet your needs as a gamer, and it slides right into your budget, then you should add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

