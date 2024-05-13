This LG 45-inch OLED curved monitor is $400 off right now

If you’re fresh from buying a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, you should also purchase a premium display to maximize its potential. We highly recommend the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor, especially now that it’s available from Best Buy with a $400 discount that slashes its price from $1,700 to $1,300. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every penny as the perfect screen for PC gaming. You’ll have to act fast though, as we’re not sure how long this lowered price will hold.

Why you should buy the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor

LG brings OLED technology into its gaming monitors with the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor, which offers the ability to create perfect black levels, an up to 240Hz refresh rate for extremely smooth gameplay, and a nearly instantaneous 0.03ms response time to eliminate frustrating lag. The gaming monitor‘s virtually borderless design, 21:9 aspect ratio and 800R curvature creates more screen space and fills your peripheral vision for a completely immersive experience while you play the best PC games, so you can fully enjoy the worlds that you’re visiting.

The 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor is bundled with a stand that will allow for height, tilt and swivel adjustments so that you’ll be able to place it in the perfect position, and it’s got an anti-glare screen to minimize reflections and help you focus on your game. You can connect to the gaming monitor with your choice between HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C, for versatility on how you’ll pair it with your gaming PC.

For those who are on the hunt for monitor deals that will go well with their powerful gaming PC, you can’t go wrong with the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor. A $400 discount from Best Buy brings its price down to $1,300 from $1,700, and while it’s still expensive, you’ll quickly realize why it’s a worthwhile purchase once you’ve started playing your video games on it. It will be a shame if you miss out on the savings though, so you may want to push through with the transaction at the earliest possible time.

