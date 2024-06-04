 Skip to main content
HP’s 34-inch curved gaming monitor is down to $350 today

You won’t be able to maximize your gaming PC if you’re still using an outdated display. You should upgrade your screen to something like the HP Omen 34c gaming monitor, which you can get from Best Buy at $130 off. Instead of its original price of $480, you’ll only have to pay $350, but time may already be running out for you to take advantage of this offer. If you want the savings when buying this gaming monitor, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 34c gaming monitor

The HP Omen 34c gaming monitor features a 34-inch screen with QHD resolution that will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, and a 165Hz refresh rate exceeds the recommended range by our computer monitor buying guide. The 1500R curvature of the gaming monitor‘s display fills your peripheral vision for complete immersion in the game that you’re playing, while HP’s Eye Ease technology reduces blue light emissions to keep your eyes comfortable even after you’ve been looking at the screen for several hours.

There are plenty of ports on the HP Omen 34c gaming monitor, which ensures compatibility with gaming PCs and video game consoles, and it also has a joypad OSD button to access the on-screen display settings. The gaming monitor comes with an adjustable stand so you can change its height and tilt into the perfect position, while an integrated cable management system reduces the clutter on your desk by hiding all cords.

Not all monitor deals will cater to the needs of gamers. You’ll need a screen like the HP Omen 34c gaming monitor, which is currently a tempting purchase because of Best Buy’s $130 discount on its sticker price of $480. For $350, you’ll get a display that will let you fully enjoy your PC gaming experience, but it’s highly recommended that you hurry in completing the transaction because the HP Omen 34c gaming monitor may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, push through with your order right now.

