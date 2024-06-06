A 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $134? You read that right

If you’ve already blown most of your budget on gaming PC deals and don’t have much to spend on a screen upgrade, don’t worry because you can take advantage of this amazing offer from Walmart. The 27-inch Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor, which is already relatively affordable at its original price of $250, is down to an even cheaper $134 following a $116 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for this bargain, so if you want to get this gaming monitor for nearly half-price, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor

While the brand isn’t familiar for most gamers, the 27-inch Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor is a budget-friendly screen that punches above its price with an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars after more than 1,700 reviews. The 27-inch display falls within our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and its Full HD resolution will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games.

The 27-inch Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, and its 1800R curvature fills your peripheral vision so that you’re fully immersed in the video games that you play. The gaming monitor‘s up to 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray to gray response time ensure smooth movements on the display, and it offers you a choice between its HDMI port and DisplayPort on how you’d connect it to your gaming PC.

Upgrading your gaming PC won’t matter if you’re stuck on an outdated display, but if you’re already on a tight budget, the good news is that there are still some fantastic monitor deals that you can shop. A great example is the 27-inch Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor, which is on sale from Walmart for only $134, for savings of $116 on its original price of $250. There’s no telling when its price will go back to normal though, so if you think the 27-inch Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor is perfect for your PC gaming setup, you need to complete your transaction for it as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations