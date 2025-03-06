 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This “one-of-a-kind” OLED gaming monitor is $300 off today

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Counter-Strike 2 running on a gaming monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There’s a ton of science and fancy engineering that goes into making a great gaming monitor, but when push comes to shove, which manufacturer makes the best screens? A few brands come to mind, with LG being near the top of the list. That also reminds us of a fantastic LG deal we came across while vetting through monitor deals:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 32-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only end up paying $1,100. The full MSRP on this model is $1,400. We tested this monitor back in August, and reviewer Jacob Roach said, “The LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED’s unique take on gaming monitors feels truly one-of-a-kind.”

Why you should buy the LG 32-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor

The LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED lineup is a true feat for OLED displays of all types. Delivering up to 480Hz at 1080p or 240Hz in 4K, the UltraGear has some of the best contrast levels and inky blacks you’ll ever find on a desktop screen. It also features up to 8,294,400 zones of local dimming for improved color and contrast accuracy. That’s on top of its 0.03ms response time and low input lag, which basically checks all the boxes for modern PC gaming.

Related

As far as connections go, the LG UltraGear has two HDMI 2.1 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a 3.5mm auxiliary for a wired headset. We were also pleased to learn that the monitor is compatible with Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring you’ll get fast and responsive gameplay when you need it most.

We’re not sure how long this discount will stick around, so now might be the best and last day to take advantage of this $300 sale. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals and best gaming headset deals for additional markdowns on top gaming tech!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Snag an LG 34-inch OLED gaming monitor for under $800 today
The LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor on a white background.

If you’ve been indulging in the best gaming PC deals around, then you need a great gaming monitor to truly reap the benefits. One monitor that you really don’t want to miss out on is the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor. It normally costs $1,297, but B&H Photo Video has cut the price by a huge $500 for a limited time. That means you pay $797, which is still expensive but much better value for what you’re getting. Let’s take a look at one of the best monitor deals out there.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
LG may not be in our list of the best gaming monitors, but it’s a huge name in the TV world, so its display panels are an ideal choice for anyone who wants vibrant colors and sharp imagery. In the case of this LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, you get a 34-inch 21:9 OLED panel with a resolution of 3440 x 1440. The 1440p resolution is fantastic for most of the best gaming PCs, with 4K still far from essential in PC gaming.

Read more
Quick! This Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor is only $130
Dell 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on white background.

Dell is home to some of the best monitor deals. That's especially true today, as Dell has discounted a 27-inch curved gaming monitor to just $130, reduced from $230. This is a clearance deal, so stock will be strictly limited -- once the allocation runs out, you’ve missed out. That means you’ll need to be quick with the buy button so you don’t miss out on the $100 saving. Have a quick read of what we have to say about it below, then get straight to buying if you want a more immersive experience for less.

Why you should buy the Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor
Dell is a great option for monitors, whether you’re seeking out the best monitors for your home office or the best gaming monitors for your downtime. When it comes to gaming, you want a high refresh rate, high resolution, and some great adaptive sync features -- all of which the Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor offers.

Read more
The ultimate gaming rig from Alienware is $800 off today at Dell
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

For one of the ultimate gaming PC deals right now, head over to Dell. Today, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop for a huge $800 off. Normally $3,700, the PC is down to $2,900 for a limited time. Much of the logic behind this is because the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series of graphics cards are launching imminently, so Dell is clearing stock to get ready for the latest hardware. However, going for this PC won’t leave you a step behind, as it remains a high-end option that will guarantee great gaming for a long time to come. If that sounds appealing to you, read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R16 is a good enough PC to glean a four star review from us. We loved how it’s “much smaller than previous versions” while being super powerful. It has “cool and quiet during operation,” which is important for such a power hungry machine, and it looks great too.

Read more