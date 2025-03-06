This “one-of-a-kind” OLED gaming monitor is $300 off today

There’s a ton of science and fancy engineering that goes into making a great gaming monitor, but when push comes to shove, which manufacturer makes the best screens? A few brands come to mind, with LG being near the top of the list. That also reminds us of a fantastic LG deal we came across while vetting through monitor deals:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 32-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only end up paying $1,100. The full MSRP on this model is $1,400. We tested this monitor back in August, and reviewer Jacob Roach said, “The LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED’s unique take on gaming monitors feels truly one-of-a-kind.”

Why you should buy the LG 32-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor

The LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED lineup is a true feat for OLED displays of all types. Delivering up to 480Hz at 1080p or 240Hz in 4K, the UltraGear has some of the best contrast levels and inky blacks you’ll ever find on a desktop screen. It also features up to 8,294,400 zones of local dimming for improved color and contrast accuracy. That’s on top of its 0.03ms response time and low input lag, which basically checks all the boxes for modern PC gaming.

As far as connections go, the LG UltraGear has two HDMI 2.1 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a 3.5mm auxiliary for a wired headset. We were also pleased to learn that the monitor is compatible with Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring you’ll get fast and responsive gameplay when you need it most.

We’re not sure how long this discount will stick around, so now might be the best and last day to take advantage of this $300 sale. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals and best gaming headset deals for additional markdowns on top gaming tech!