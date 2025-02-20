 Skip to main content
This 100Hz gaming monitor is only $100 today

The Asus VZ27EHF Gaming Monitor.
A gaming PC can do a lot when it comes to graphics, but your desktop computer is nothing without a solid monitor backing it up. When it comes to PC gaming, you’ll need a display that can keep up with the lightning-fast action present in most modern titles, and today, you’re in luck! We came across the following offer while vetting through the best monitor deals, and it’s going to be hard to beat:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Asus 27-inch VZ27EHF Gaming Monitor at Staples, you’ll only pay $100. The full MSRP on this model is $150.

Why you should buy the Asus VZ27EHF Gaming Monitor

Delivering 1920 x 1080 resolution at up to 100Hz, the 27-inch Asus VZ27EHF is an exceptional choice for both single-player titles and massive multiplayer games. Thanks to its IPS panel, the VZ27EHF has 178-degree viewing angles, so you won’t have to worry about sitting dead-center with the screen for the best picture. And thanks to Adaptive-Sync technology, you’ll experience very little choppiness and screen tearing.

The VZ27EHF boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports up to 16.7 million colors. The monitor also includes TUV Rheinland Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light tech, so you won’t have to worry about straining or damaging your eyes. There’s only one HDMI port to use, but this should be sufficient for most desktop PCs and other AV components. We’re also big fans of the GamePlus hotkey that gives you access to extra in-game features like crosshairs, a timer, and more.

We’re not sure when this monitor is going back to full price, but it could be as soon as tomorrow. That’s why it’s a good idea to buy ASAP. Save $50 when you purchase the Asus 27-inch VZ27EHF Gaming Monitor, and be sure to check out our lists of the best gaming PC deals and best gaming laptop deals for even more discounts on top computer tech!

This Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor deal is perfect for Super Bowl LIX
Kena Bridge of Spirits on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.

If you're planning to watch Super Bowl LIX on your computer, you've still got time to upgrade with monitor deals. For the best possible experience, you'll want a top-quality screen like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor, which is on sale from Samsung at $300 off. From its original price of $1,700, it's down to $1,400 -- still pretty expensive, but since it's going to serve as an excellent display long after the big game, it will be worth every single penny. You need to hurry with your purchase if you want it delivered in time though!

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor
Many of the reasons why the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 secured a spot in our list of the best gaming monitors also make it a fantastic screen for watching Super Bowl LIX. You'll enjoy amazing image quality with impressive color accuracy and deep contrast, so you won't miss anything that's happening on the field, while its 240Hz refresh rate will deliver incredible motion clarity so you'll catch all the action as it unfolds. It also runs on Samsung's Tizen operating system, so you have the option of accessing the streaming service where you're planning to watch the big game directly from the gaming monitor.

The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 is $600 off right now
The interior and exterior of the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop.

For an incredible experience at a reasonable price, consider gaming laptop deals from Dell, such as this offer for the Alienware x16 R2. This particular configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card has a sticker price of $3,300, but you can currently buy it for $2,700. That's $600 in savings that you can either pocket or spend towards video games and accessories, but you're going to have to finish your purchase for this gaming laptop quickly because we're not sure how much longer the discount will remain available.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware x16 R2 is the upgraded version of the Alienware x16 that equips the gaming laptop with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It won't have any trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, and it will be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Snag a budget gaming laptop for $700 with this Best Buy deal
The Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop on a white background.

If you’re on a budget, there are some great gaming laptop deals that can keep costs down right now. It’s easy to think you need to spend thousands, but in reality it’s surprising what you can buy for $700. Right now, you can buy the Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop for $700 instead of $1,100. Perfect for students on a budget but still wanting to game on the move, we’re here to tell you all about one of the better laptop deals available today.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop
The Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop won’t be the kind of device you see among the best gaming laptops, but that isn’t to say it’s not worth checking out. It’s well suited for anyone on a tight budget but still looking to game. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world we'd like to see more, but at this price, we won’t complain too much. The storage space means you’ll need to stick to only having a few AAA games installed, but if you’re more of an indie fan, you’ll find the space goes much further. Either way, storage is the easiest thing to upgrade later.

