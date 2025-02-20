This 100Hz gaming monitor is only $100 today

A gaming PC can do a lot when it comes to graphics, but your desktop computer is nothing without a solid monitor backing it up. When it comes to PC gaming, you’ll need a display that can keep up with the lightning-fast action present in most modern titles, and today, you’re in luck! We came across the following offer while vetting through the best monitor deals, and it’s going to be hard to beat:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Asus 27-inch VZ27EHF Gaming Monitor at Staples, you’ll only pay $100. The full MSRP on this model is $150.

Why you should buy the Asus VZ27EHF Gaming Monitor

Delivering 1920 x 1080 resolution at up to 100Hz, the 27-inch Asus VZ27EHF is an exceptional choice for both single-player titles and massive multiplayer games. Thanks to its IPS panel, the VZ27EHF has 178-degree viewing angles, so you won’t have to worry about sitting dead-center with the screen for the best picture. And thanks to Adaptive-Sync technology, you’ll experience very little choppiness and screen tearing.

The VZ27EHF boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports up to 16.7 million colors. The monitor also includes TUV Rheinland Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light tech, so you won’t have to worry about straining or damaging your eyes. There’s only one HDMI port to use, but this should be sufficient for most desktop PCs and other AV components. We’re also big fans of the GamePlus hotkey that gives you access to extra in-game features like crosshairs, a timer, and more.

We’re not sure when this monitor is going back to full price, but it could be as soon as tomorrow. That’s why it’s a good idea to buy ASAP. Save $50 when you purchase the Asus 27-inch VZ27EHF Gaming Monitor, and be sure to check out our lists of the best gaming PC deals and best gaming laptop deals for even more discounts on top computer tech!