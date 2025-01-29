 Skip to main content
The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is $300 off right now

Reviewed By Digital Trends A top down view of the Alienware m16 R2.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying will still cost you a significant amount of cash even after the discount, but you should be ready for that if you want a reliable machine for playing video games. Here’s an offer that we highly recommend — the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for $1,300 from Dell, following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,600. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings, so you better hurry with your purchase of this fantastic gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

Alienware is a Dell-owned brand that’s considered by many as one of the authorities in gaming laptops, and the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is one of the best examples of what it offers. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card combining with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and 16GB of RAM, this device will be able to run the best PC games smoothly. The Alienware m16 R2 also comes with a 1TB SSD, so you’ve got plenty of space to install your favorite titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing that right after you unbox the gaming laptop.

The power inside the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop won’t matter if you can’t enjoy the graphics of modern video games. Fortunately, that won’t be an issue with its 16-inch QHD+ screen with a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth movements. The display also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for an immersive experience while you play.

There’s always high demand for Alienware deals because of the brand’s amazing machines, and we don’t think there will be anything different with Dell’s discounted price for the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. The gaming laptop, which is originally sold for $1,600, is down to only $1,300 for $300 in savings that you can spend on accessories and video games. You’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as you can though, as the stocks that are up for sale may run out sooner than you expect.

