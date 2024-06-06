 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart dropped the price of this cheap gaming monitor to just $130

By
The Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor on a white background, with a video game character on the screen.
Xiaomi

You don’t need to spend several hundreds of dollars to get a decent display for your gaming setup because there are affordable options like the Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor. The good news is that it’s currently even cheaper following a $110 discount from Walmart that slashes its price from $240 to only $130. With an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 after more than 700 reviews, we think stocks of this gaming monitor are already flying off the shelves, so you need to make your purchase right now if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

Why you should buy the Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor

Xiaomi, a brand that’s known for its smartphones such as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, also makes a wide range of electronic devices — including gaming monitors. The Xiaomi G27i is a budget-friendly screen that offers Full HD resolution on its 27-inch display, so you can marvel at the graphics of modern video games, and brightness of up to 250 nits so you won’t have trouble figuring out what’s happening on the screen.

The Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor features an up to 165Hz refresh rate, which is faster than our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz so you can expect extremely smooth movements on the screen in combination with its 1ms gray to gray response time. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which will make sure that your immersion in your video game doesn’t get interrupted by screen tearing or stuttering.

Related

In one of the most attractive monitor deals that gamers can shop today, Walmart has reduced the price of the Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor by nearly half with a $110 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $130 instead of $240. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so you need to commit to the purchase as soon as you can. If you’re already looking forward to playing video games on the Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor, it would be a shame to let the savings slip through your fingers, so buy it now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is $1,300 off today
The front of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.

For a gaming PC that's as future-proof as they come, check out the Alienware Aurora R15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. The gaming desktop, originally priced at $3,900 for this configuration, is available from Dell with a $1,300 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It's still not cheap, but at that price you'll be getting amazing value from tis powerful gaming PC. You're going to have to hurry though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the potential savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
The machine that's on top of our list of the best gaming PCs is the Alienware Aurora R16, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, remains an excellent choice for most gamers, especially with this configuration that's on sale. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, you'll get the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and 32GB of RAM that's highly recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as it will give you room to stream or use multiple applications while playing. With these specifications, not only will there be no issues in running the best PC games, but also the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
Best Samsung monitor deals: 4K monitors, ultrawide, and more
Press image of the Samsung ViewFinity S9 studio monitor.

With some of the best monitors on the market, Samsung is one of the best-known brands out there that makes monitors, so if you're looking for something pretty high-end and fancy, Samsung is the way to go. In fact, not only does Samsung also make some of the best gaming monitors, but there's a lot of integration with its Galaxy phones, some of the best phones you can grab too, so if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem, it's worth it to go with a Samsung monitor. Also, don't worry, you won't have to grab the most high-end gaming PC deals to take advantage of Samsung monitors, since it offers a lot of excellent budget options as well.

If you're not quite sure what monitor to buy, check out our computer monitor buying guide to get a better sense of what you need. And, if you don't find it among Samsung monitors, you can always check some other great monitor deals and OLED monitor deals as well.
Samsung 22-inch T350 Full HD monitor -- $100, was $120

Read more
The HP Victus gaming laptop has a $400 price cut for a limited time
The Victus by HP Gaming Laptop 16t with a menu open.

HP has some fantastic laptop deals right now, including a sizeable $400 off the HP Victus gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,300, but it’s down to $900 for a limited time only. Perfect for gaming on the move without costing a fortune, it’s one of the better gaming laptop deals around. Here’s what you need to know before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop
The HP Victus gaming laptop offers a lot to love at this price. While HP isn’t one of the best gaming laptop brands, it is one of the best laptop brands for general use. That means high quality which is reflected in the HP Victus. This particular model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i5-14450HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU which is perfect for some light gaming with the latest hardware.

Read more