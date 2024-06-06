Walmart dropped the price of this cheap gaming monitor to just $130

You don’t need to spend several hundreds of dollars to get a decent display for your gaming setup because there are affordable options like the Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor. The good news is that it’s currently even cheaper following a $110 discount from Walmart that slashes its price from $240 to only $130. With an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 after more than 700 reviews, we think stocks of this gaming monitor are already flying off the shelves, so you need to make your purchase right now if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

Why you should buy the Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor

Xiaomi, a brand that’s known for its smartphones such as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, also makes a wide range of electronic devices — including gaming monitors. The Xiaomi G27i is a budget-friendly screen that offers Full HD resolution on its 27-inch display, so you can marvel at the graphics of modern video games, and brightness of up to 250 nits so you won’t have trouble figuring out what’s happening on the screen.

The Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor features an up to 165Hz refresh rate, which is faster than our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz so you can expect extremely smooth movements on the screen in combination with its 1ms gray to gray response time. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which will make sure that your immersion in your video game doesn’t get interrupted by screen tearing or stuttering.

In one of the most attractive monitor deals that gamers can shop today, Walmart has reduced the price of the Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor by nearly half with a $110 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $130 instead of $240. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so you need to commit to the purchase as soon as you can. If you’re already looking forward to playing video games on the Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor, it would be a shame to let the savings slip through your fingers, so buy it now.

