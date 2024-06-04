 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is $70 off right now

Even with the discounts from Surface Pro deals, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices are still pretty expensive. If you like their versatility but they’re beyond your budget, here’s an affordable alternative — the Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop for only $360 from Walmart, following a $70 discount on its original price of $430. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of it, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop looks and works similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, with a detachable keyboard that also functions as protection for its 10.9-inch touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 resolution. It’s much more affordable though, as it comes with the Qualcomm Kryo 468 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s not the fastest 2-in-1 laptop out there, but it’s going to be more than enough to handle regular tasks such as doing online research and creating reports.

Even with its relatively low-end components, the Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop runs smooth because it’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS. The web-dependent operating system focuses on using online apps instead of installed software, which translates to low overhead and snappy performance. You’ll also get plenty of storage space on the Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop with its 128GB SSD, and if you’re planning to always use it while on the go, the device is capable of lasting up to 12 hours when its battery is fully charged.

Get the benefits from 2-in-1 laptop deals and Chromebook deals with one purchase by going for the Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop, which is currently even cheaper due to a $70 discount from Walmart. From its sticker price of $430, it’s down to just $360, but we think the savings will only be offered for a limited time. The bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so if you want the Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop as your next device, you should complete the purchase immediately so that you can get it for its lowered price.

