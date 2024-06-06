This Acer gaming laptop with RTX 4080 just got a $500 price cut

For a gaming laptop that will be able to reliably run today’s video games without any issues, you can’t go wrong with the Acer Predator Helios 16. If you’re interested, this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which usually costs $2,300, is down to $1,800 from Best Buy following a $500 discount. We don’t think the offer will last long though, so it’s highly recommended that you add the gaming laptop to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop

Acer, one of the best laptop brands because of its budget-friendly devices, also has what it takes to go premium with machines such as the Acer Predator Helios 16. The gaming laptop pairs the high-performance Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM for the ability to run the best PC games at their highest settings. You’ll have plenty of space to install AAA titles on the Acer Predator Helios 16’s 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Powerful specifications for playing video games won’t matter much if you’ll be playing on a basic screen. Fortunately, the Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop doesn’t disappoint on that front as it’s equipped with a 16-inch screen that offers WQXGA resolution and an up to 240Hz refresh rate. To add to its style, you’ll be able to mix and match the colors of the gaming laptop’s RGB lights through Acer’s PredatorSense app, through which you can also manage overclocking and adjust fan speeds.

There are all kinds of gaming laptop deals out there, but if you’re looking for offers that slash the prices of powerful devices, you should check out Best Buy’s $500 discount for the Acer Predator Helios 16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. From $2,300, it’s down to $1,800, which still isn’t cheap but it’s an excellent price for a machine with these capabilities. You’re going to lose this opportunity at savings if you keep hesitating though, so you should secure your own Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop right now.

