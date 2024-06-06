 Skip to main content
Need a cheap prebuilt gaming PC? Best Buy dropped this one to $950

By
The Thermaltake Shadow 360T gaming desktop on a white background.
Thermaltake

If you’re looking for gaming PC deals that will give you amazing value, you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Thermaltake Shadow 360T. For this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which usually costs $1,300, the retailer reduced its price to $950 for savings of $350. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the gaming desktop goes back to its regular price, so if you don’t want to miss this opportunity, you need to complete the transaction for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Thermaltake Shadow 360T gaming desktop

The first thing that you’ll notice with the Thermaltake Shadow 360T gaming desktop is its attention-catching design, which features a lighting system that you can customize through the RGB SYNC software. You also have three case mounting options to choose from for the gaming PC — either stay vertical, go horizontal and lay it on its side, or attach it to the wall to save on desk space.

The internals of the Thermaltake Shadow 360T gaming desktop, however, is where you’ll see the value of this machine. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and 16GB of RAM, which are enough for you to play the best PC games, while its cooling system ensures that you can keep going for several hours without having to worry about overheating. The gaming PC also comes with a 1TB SSD, which offers enough storage space for you to install multiple AAA titles with all of the necessary updates and the optional DLCs.

For an affordable prebuilt gaming PC, you can’t go wrong with the Thermaltake Shadow 360T, especially since it’s on sale from Best Buy with a $350 discount that further lowers its price from $1,300 to $950. If you think this gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card will meet your needs and it matches your budget, what are you waiting for? Add the Thermaltake Shadow 360T gaming PC to your cart and check out immediately to make sure that you’re able to get it for less than $1,000.

