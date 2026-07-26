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Lenovo’s next ThinkCenter desktop is ready to hit the shelves, but the price will make you blink twice

The ThinkCentre X is finally heading to the US with up to 256GB RAM, dual RTX 5060 Ti GPUs, and a price tag that rivals a used car.

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Lenovo ThinkCentre X workstation with monitor
Lenovo

If the phrase “future-proof desktop” means never worrying about running out of RAM again, Lenovo may have just built the ultimate machine. The company is preparing to launch its new ThinkCentre X workstation desktop in the US after making it available in several international markets. Built for AI workloads, professional content creation, and demanding enterprise applications, the desktop can be configured with up to 256GB of DDR5 memory, Intel’s latest Core Ultra 9 processor, and support for dual GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPUs.

A workstation built for serious workloads

The ThinkCentre X isn’t aimed at gamers looking for their next gaming rig. Instead, Lenovo is positioning it as a high-performance workstation for developers, engineers, AI researchers, and creative professionals who need substantial CPU, GPU, and memory resources.

Lenovo ThinkCentre X workstation
Lenovo

The tower supports up to 256GB of DDR5-6400 CUDIMM memory, or 128GB of DDR5-5600 UDIMM, alongside Intel Core Ultra 9 processors. Storage is equally impressive, with room for up to 14TB using a combination of PCIe SSDs and 3.5-inch hard drives. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 4, dual Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 7, multiple USB ports, and plenty of PCIe expansion for future upgrades.

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Perhaps the most eye-catching specification is GPU support. Buyers can opt for dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics cards, while higher-end configurations also support a single GeForce RTX 5090. Lenovo is also bundling its optional AI Fusion Card, further emphasizing the desktop’s AI-focused ambitions.

The price is where things get interesting

Of course, this kind of hardware doesn’t come cheap. While Lenovo hasn’t announced US pricing yet, the desktop has already gone on sale in the UK, giving prospective buyers a good idea of what to expect. The base configuration starts at around £2,530 (roughly $3,370), while a fully configured model featuring a Core Ultra 9 285 vPro, 256GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 1,200W power supply, and an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB is priced at a staggering £10,480, or about $13,960.

That’s firmly workstation territory, where reliability, expandability, and certified hardware matter more than gaming frame rates. Even so, a desktop approaching the $14,000 mark is enough to make anyone do a double-take. US pricing should be announced once Lenovo officially opens sales, but if the UK listings are any indication, this is a machine built for businesses with equally serious budgets.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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