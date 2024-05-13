 Skip to main content
Dell just knocked $600 off this gaming laptop with an RTX 4070

A right-side view of a Dell G16
Dell

Not all gaming laptop deals are worthwhile purchases, as some devices will have trouble meeting the needs of gamers. If you need a recommendation to avoid any disappointments, we suggest going for the Dell G16 gaming laptop, which is on sale from Dell at $600 off. Instead of $1,900, you’ll have to pay just $1,300 for this dependable machine, but you’ll have to be quick with your purchase because the gaming laptop may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is built to play the best PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that’s necessary to provide breathing room for background apps while you play, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop‘s powerful performance will be on full display on its 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and smooth movements that will let you fully enjoy the graphics of modern video games.

There’s enough space to install multiple AAA titles in the Dell G16 gaming laptop because it comes with a 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded you can start doing so right after you unbox it. The device offers wide compatibility with its collection of USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 4 ports, and it can stay cool for a long time because it’s equipped with an advanced thermal design that’s inspired by Dell’s gaming-focused Alienware brand.

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a highly recommended machine for gamers, as it’s designed to keep up with the requirements of PC gaming. It’s also on sale right now with a $600 discount that slashes its price to $1,300 from $1,900, making it an even more tempting purchase. However, if you’ve got your sights set on the Dell G16 gaming laptop because of this sale, you’re going to want to proceed with the transaction immediately because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on the offer, and it would be a shame if you miss out on the savings.

