The Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite is down to $1,000

Dell has officially launched its Labor Day laptop deals, which include this amazing offer — the extremely popular Dell XPS 13 (9345) with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and Microsoft’s Copilot+ for a cool $1,000. That’s $300 in savings on the original price of $1,300 for this particular configuration of the laptop, but we highly recommend completing your purchase quickly. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the holiday before pushing forward with your transaction, as the bargain may already be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 (9345) laptop

The Dell XPS 13 (9345) is a variant of the 2024 Dell XPS 13, with their main difference being the processor. While the 2024 Dell XPS 13, or also known as the Dell XPS 13 (9340), offers a choice between the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, and Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, the Dell XPS 13 (9345) features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. In our Dell XPS 13 (Qualcomm) versus Dell XPS 13 (Intel) comparison, we determine that the Dell XPS 13 (9345) offers better value, longer battery life, and is cooler and quieter while in use.

If Microsoft Copilot has drawn your interest, you should also know that the Dell XPS 13 (9345) is included in our list of the best Copilot+ laptops, making it a perfect device to tap into the power of the AI assistant. The Dell XPS 13 (9345) also comes with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and 16GB of RAM to handle all your daily tasks, a 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen that’s sharp and colorful, and a fairly large 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

There’s always high demand for Dell XPS deals, and we think that’s definitely going to be true for this offer for the Dell XPS 13 (9345) as part of Dell’s Labor Day deals. Instead of $1,300, which is the usual selling price for this configuration of the laptop, you’ll only have to pay $1,000 following a $300 discount. We’re not sure if the savings will still be available until the closing hours of Labor Day, so if you want to make sure that you get the Dell XPS 13 (9345) laptop for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to buy the device immediately.