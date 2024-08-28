 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite is down to $1,000

By
Dell XPS 13 9345 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Dell has officially launched its Labor Day laptop deals, which include this amazing offer — the extremely popular Dell XPS 13 (9345) with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and Microsoft’s Copilot+ for a cool $1,000. That’s $300 in savings on the original price of $1,300 for this particular configuration of the laptop, but we highly recommend completing your purchase quickly. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the holiday before pushing forward with your transaction, as the bargain may already be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 (9345) laptop

The Dell XPS 13 (9345) is a variant of the 2024 Dell XPS 13, with their main difference being the processor. While the 2024 Dell XPS 13, or also known as the Dell XPS 13 (9340), offers a choice between the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, and Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, the Dell XPS 13 (9345) features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. In our Dell XPS 13 (Qualcomm) versus Dell XPS 13 (Intel) comparison, we determine that the Dell XPS 13 (9345) offers better value, longer battery life, and is cooler and quieter while in use.

If Microsoft Copilot has drawn your interest, you should also know that the Dell XPS 13 (9345) is included in our list of the best Copilot+ laptops, making it a perfect device to tap into the power of the AI assistant. The Dell XPS 13 (9345) also comes with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and 16GB of RAM to handle all your daily tasks, a 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen that’s sharp and colorful, and a fairly large 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

There’s always high demand for Dell XPS deals, and we think that’s definitely going to be true for this offer for the Dell XPS 13 (9345) as part of Dell’s Labor Day deals. Instead of $1,300, which is the usual selling price for this configuration of the laptop, you’ll only have to pay $1,000 following a $300 discount. We’re not sure if the savings will still be available until the closing hours of Labor Day, so if you want to make sure that you get the Dell XPS 13 (9345) laptop for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to buy the device immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best Dell XPS deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

There's a lot to love about thin and light laptops such as the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro, but one of the big issues of those two is that you already need to be in the Apple ecosystem or buy into it, which some may not want. Luckily, there are some other great laptops and one of the best laptop brands, Dell, has a solution for you in the form of the Dell XPS lineup of laptops. There are a lot of different sizes, from 13-inches to 16-inches, and a wide range of configurations, with some including higher-end RTX graphics cards like the RTX 4070. Either way, we've collected some of our favorite Dell XPS deals below across a range of sizes and configurations, although it's worth checking out these other Dell laptop deals, as well as our roundup of the best laptop deals you can find on the market.
Best Dell XPS 13 deals

The Dell XPS 13 is the smallest in the Dell XPS line. It's great for commuters and students. These laptops don't generally have powerful GPUs, but they're fast, reliable, and sleek. That said, the new XPS 13 lineup has come out and there aren't a lot of great deals on them right now, so we've mostly focused on older deals.

Read more
The Dell XPS 16 with Intel Core Ultra 9 is $500 off today
Dell XPS 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Dell is no straggler when it comes to producing high-performance laptops and desktop PCs, but did you know that one of the company’s “most beautiful and powerful” laptops is currently on sale? We’re talking about the Dell XPS 16, which is currently marked down to $2,550 when you order through Dell (and that quote was ours). That may not sound like a super-good discount, but this Windows laptop is actually $3,050 at full price!

With that $500 you saved, we recommend investing in a great monitor deal to cap things off. Yes, the XPS 16 has its very own gorgeous-looking screen, but when connected to an external display via USB-C or DisplayPort, you’ll get a serious boost in PC gaming visuals.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 has a $600 off deal
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

For great gaming laptop deals, it’s always a smart move to see what Dell and Alienware has to offer. Right now, you can buy a powerful Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for $600 off bringing, it down to $3,200 from $3,800. That’s still a significant investment, but this is a gaming laptop that will last for a long time and easily run the latest games at ultra performance levels. If you want the ultimate gaming experience while still getting to take your laptop out and about with you, this is your chance. It far surpasses most other high-end laptop deals today. Here’s everything you need to know about the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop has all the gaming hardware you could possibly want. It starts out with a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and then throws in a huge 64GB of memory. Normally, we’re pretty happy to see 32GB of memory on a gaming laptop, so twice that number is fantastic to see. It’s fast DDR5 RAM too. Storage wise, there’s a substantial 2TB of SSD storage, which is just what’s needed in a world where game installs are ballooning in size.

Read more