 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get $900 off the Dell XPS 17 with 32GB of RAM and an RTX 4070

By
Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

For a laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding workloads of professionals and students, the Dell XPS 17 is an excellent choice, especially with this discount. This particular configuration of the device — 32GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card — is available from Dell at $900 off, slashing its price to $1,949 from $2,849 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this clearance sale though, so you better act fast if you want to take advantage of the bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

This is the final version of the Dell XPS 17 because of the Dell XPS reset, but it’s going out with a bang. The laptop provides powerful performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and combined with 32GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, it will be able to get all of your daily tasks done, no matter how complicated they get. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you won’t have to install an operating system yourself, and it ships with a 1TB SSD that should provide ample storage space for all of your files.

One of the most attractive characteristics of the Dell XPS 17 among the Dell XPS laptops is it features the largest screen in the lineup at 17 inches, with Ultra HD+ resolution an anti-glare properties. The laptop also has an advanced thermal design with dual opposite outlet fans for improved airflow to keep it running at peak performance throughout the day, and it offers four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Related

Even though it’s an outgoing model, there aren’t many laptop deals out there that can match the value that you’ll get from this offer for the Dell XPS 17. This version of the device with 32GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is on sale for $1,949 following a $900 discount from Dell on its original price of $2,849. Stocks may already be running low on this clearance sale though, so if you think the Dell XPS 17 is the perfect choice as your next laptop, you’re going to have to complete the purchase immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Dell laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $280
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

If you're looking to pick up a new laptop, then Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and has a multitude of options for you to pick from depending on your needs. For example, Dell has both Alienware and G-Series which are some of the best gaming laptops on the market, and the Dell XPS lineup are some of the best laptops on the market and are made to compete with the MacBook. But that doesn't mean that Dell only has high-end gear for you to pick, and there are absolutely some great budget laptops and starter options.
Of course, having so many options can be a bit overwhelming for somebody who isn't familiar with Dell or the laptop market, which is why we scoured the Dell website for our favorite picks and listed them below. This list has a lot of crossover with the best Dell XPS deals, student laptop deals and gaming laptop deals, so make sure to check out some of those other great laptop deals as well.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $280, was $330

Read more
Dell’s XPS 13 for $599 deal is back, and who knows for how long
The Dell XPS 13 in front of a window.

Dell almost always has great laptop deals and for a little while now, it’s been selling an older model of the Dell XPS 13 for just $599. That deal continues today but we’re really not sure how long it’s going to stick around for. It feels like it must be ending very soon. The laptop usually costs $799 so you’re saving $200 but overall, this is a fantastic deal for the hardware involved. If you’re keen to learn more before the deal ends, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you simply can’t go wrong with purchasing from it. With this model, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s also a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. That’s fairly standard stuff at this price but it’s the build quality of the Dell XPS 13 which makes it stand out so much.

Read more
Best Dell XPS deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

Dell has been around for a couple of decades now, and is one of the best laptop brands out there, with a massive variety of options to pick from, whether you want something on the high-end or something budget friendly. That said, one of Dell's most well-known models is the XPS lineup; Dell's answer to the MacBook and a solid alternative if you're looking for the same sort of Apple hardware performance and size at another brand. Of course, much like MacBooks, they can be quite expensive, which is why we've gone out and found all the best Dell XPS deals we could find and compiled them for you below. So, be sure to check out all the options thoroughly, or, if you haven't quite found what you're looking for, check out our lists of the best Dell laptop deals and laptop deals in general.
Best Dell XPS 13 deals

The Dell XPS 13 is the smallest in the Dell XPS line. It's great for commuters and students. These laptops don't generally have powerful GPUs, but they're fast, reliable and sleek.

Read more