Get $900 off the Dell XPS 17 with 32GB of RAM and an RTX 4070

For a laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding workloads of professionals and students, the Dell XPS 17 is an excellent choice, especially with this discount. This particular configuration of the device — 32GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card — is available from Dell at $900 off, slashing its price to $1,949 from $2,849 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this clearance sale though, so you better act fast if you want to take advantage of the bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

This is the final version of the Dell XPS 17 because of the Dell XPS reset, but it’s going out with a bang. The laptop provides powerful performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and combined with 32GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, it will be able to get all of your daily tasks done, no matter how complicated they get. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you won’t have to install an operating system yourself, and it ships with a 1TB SSD that should provide ample storage space for all of your files.

One of the most attractive characteristics of the Dell XPS 17 among the Dell XPS laptops is it features the largest screen in the lineup at 17 inches, with Ultra HD+ resolution an anti-glare properties. The laptop also has an advanced thermal design with dual opposite outlet fans for improved airflow to keep it running at peak performance throughout the day, and it offers four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Even though it’s an outgoing model, there aren’t many laptop deals out there that can match the value that you’ll get from this offer for the Dell XPS 17. This version of the device with 32GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is on sale for $1,949 following a $900 discount from Dell on its original price of $2,849. Stocks may already be running low on this clearance sale though, so if you think the Dell XPS 17 is the perfect choice as your next laptop, you’re going to have to complete the purchase immediately.

