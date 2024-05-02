The Dell XPS 15, 16 and 17 all have huge discounts today

There’s always high demand for Dell XPS deals because these laptops offer a combination of dependable performance and stylish designs. Three Dell XPS laptops are on sale right now with huge discounts from Dell, including the final versions of two models as they’re being retired by the Dell XPS reset — the Dell XPS 15, which is down to $1,199 from $1,499 for savings of $300, and the Dell XPS 17, which is down to $1,999 from $2,909 for savings of $910. In addition, the Dell XPS 16, one of the new models in the line of laptops, is also already discounted from Dell at $600 off, slashing its price to $2,949 from $3,549.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of any of these offers, we recommend that you proceed with the purchase immediately because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before they expire. This is particularly true for the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17, as once their stocks are gone, you may never get another chance at buying these laptop deals.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,199, was $1,499

The Dell XPS 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen that’s bright and colorful with its Full HD+ resolution, and it’s capable of multitasking between apps with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc Graphics A370M, and 16GB of RAM. It’s got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which will provide ample storage space for all of your files.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,999, was $2,909

If you want the largest possible screen on a Dell XPS laptop, then go for the Dell XPS 17 and its 17-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. In terms of performance, you won’t find the laptop lacking with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for professionals and high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell XPS 17 comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which will allow you to access the operating system’s advanced features.

Dell XPS 16 — $2,949, was $3,549

The Dell XPS 16 is a new model that’s already turning heads with its sleek and modern aesthetic that features a 16.3-inch OLED display with 4K Ultra HD+ resolution. It’s got what it takes to handle demanding tasks with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, it’s ready for use as soon as you power it on for the first time.

