Hurry! The Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop is 44% off today

Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.
Razer is currently running a huge sale which includes one of the best gaming laptop deals we’ve seen in a while. Today, you can buy the Razer Blade 17 for 44% off bringing the price down from $3,800 to $2,100. This is a great price for an equally great gaming laptop and sure to appeal to anyone seeking great laptop deals. If you’re keen to learn more about it, keep reading while we take you through why it’s worth your money.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17

Razer is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there. Crucially, it’d likely top the list if it wasn’t that its laptops are frequently expensive so when one is on sale, it shoots right up the list of brands to check out. That’s because Razer laptops are stylish, slimmer than most, while still packing plenty of power.

The Razer Blade 17 on sale isn’t quite the latest model but it remains speedy being only slightly behind. It has a 12th-generation i9-12900H processor along with 32GB of memory and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. Speedy in seemingly every way, you’re all set for the long term here. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of dedicated VRAM so you’ll be able to play the latest games at a high level of detail for a while to come.

Such a graphics card is well paired with a 17.3-inch 4K display with 3840 x 2160 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 100% DCI-P3. It’s been individually factory-calibrated so it looks great. Adding to the style of one of the best gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 17 has a per key RGB powered keyboard, a precision glass touchpad, and a plethora of inputs such as USB 3.2 ports, Thunderbolt 4, and an HDMI 2.1 port for hooking up to a larger screen. Rounding things off well, the Razer Blade 17 also has THX Spatial Audio so it’s perfect for gaming on the move while not missing out in the slightest.

A great gaming laptop for anyone who wants to game well on the move but also have a great setup for connecting to an external monitor if they choose to, the Razer Blade 17 is a worthy investment. It usually costs $3,800 but it’s currently 44% off so it’s down to $2,100 at Razer which is a fantastic price for such hardware. It’s just one of the items in the Razer sale so take a look for yourself to see what works for you.

