The ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming PC has a nice discount today

By
Starfield running on the Asus ROG Ally.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you love the power of gaming PCs and the portability of the Nintendo Switch, you should think about getting a handheld gaming PC like the Asus ROG Ally. If you’re interested, it’s currently on sale from Walmart with an $87 discount that pulls its price down to $400 from $487. It’s a pretty popular device so we expect this offer to attract a lot of attention, which means it’s probably not going to last long. If you want to get this handheld gaming PC for this cheap, you should proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC

It’s the version of the Asus ROG Ally with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme that’s listed in our roundup of the best handheld gaming PCs, but the Asus ROG Ally Z1 is still a worthwhile purchase because it gives you a gaming PC that you can bring with you wherever you go. Unlike a gaming laptop that’s still pretty bulky with its large screen and keyboard, the Asus ROG Ally takes on the form of a portable gaming console like the Nintendo Switch, but with Windows 11 pre-installed as a familiar operating system to navigate and launch the best PC games.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 comes with 512GB of storage for ample space to install several games, and it’s got 16GB of RAM for smooth performance. It also features a 7-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, for sharp details, lifelike colors, and smooth animations while you play. The handheld controls with directional pads and action buttons are also a welcome break from the usual keyboard-and-mouse gameplay of gaming PCs.



If you can’t decide between gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals, you may want to buy an entirely different device and go for the Asus ROG Ally instead. From its original price of $487, it’s down to a more affordable $400 from Walmart for savings of $87. The price of the handheld gaming PC may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow though, so there’s no time to waste. Add the Asus ROG Ally to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as possible because you’ll regret it if you’re not able to get the handheld gaming PC for much cheaper than usual.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
