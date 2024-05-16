LG is having an UltraGear gaming monitor sale — here are the 5 best deals

Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming PC‘s display should consider LG UltraGear gaming monitors, especially now that they’re on sale from LG. Among a wide range of models and sizes that are available in the brand’s monitor deals, we’ve chosen our top five picks to help you narrow down your choices, with discounts of up to $500. This UltraGear sale lasts through June 2. Whether you’re planning to stick to a tight budget or you’re thinking about going all out, complete your transaction for an LG UltraGear gaming monitor while you can still enjoy the savings.

27-inch LG UltraGear Full HD gaming monitor — $150, was $250

For a budget-friendly gaming display, you can’t go wrong with the 27-inch LG UltraGear Full HD gaming monitor. In addition to the sharp details provided by its Full HD resolution, it comes with a 165Hz refresh rate that exceeds the recommendation of our computer monitor buying guide. The gaming monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium to minimize screen tearing and stuttering.

32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor — $250, was $400

For a slightly larger screen and better resolution, but still affordable on a tight budget, you can go for the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. It maintains the 165Hz refresh rate and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium, but the gaming monitor will make playing video games more enjoyable. You’ll also be more comfortable as its adjustable stand will allow you to place the display in the perfect position.

27-inch LG UltraGear UHD gaming monitor — $550, was $800

If your gaming PC is capable of running video games at 4K Ultra HD resolution, you should have a screen like the 27-inch LG UltraGear UHD gaming monitor. It’s compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro for more seamless gameplay, which will be even more immersive with the virtually borderless screen. It also offers a 144Hz refresh rate and an adjustable stands.

34-inch LG UltraGear OLED WQHD curved gaming monitor — $900, was $1,300

OLED technology is amazing for gaming, and you’ll be able to enjoy the perfect black levels and amazing image quality on the 34-inch LG UltraGear OLED WQHD curved gaming monitor. The 800R curvature on the screen fills your peripheral vision to surround yourself with the action, while its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time ensure smooth and lag-free gameplay. It’s also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro.

45-inch LG UltraGear OLED WQHD curved gaming monitor — $1,200, was $1,700

If money is no object in your quest to build the ultimate gaming rig, you better get the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED WQHD curved gaming monitor. The expansive 45-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an 800R curvature will pull you into the games that you play, while the 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time will eliminate frustrating lag.

