This Lenovo laptop is usually $1,700 — today it’s $847

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

If you’re looking for a new laptop that will have no problem keeping up with your daily workload, you should check out the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkBook 16, especially now that it’s on sale from Lenovo at 51% off. From its original price of $1,729, it’s down to a more affordable $847, which is excellent value when you consider the capabilities of this machine. You need to complete the purchase as soon as possible if you want the $882 in savings though, because there’s a chance that it’s already gone by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6

The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is a dependable laptop for its price, as it will help you complete your everyday activities and tasks quickly and efficiently with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most people. While the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 won’t go as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, it will surely boost the productivity of both professionals and students.

The 16-inch screen of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 is large enough to give you a good look at your projects, and with WUXGA resolution, you’ll get sharp details and bright colors whether you’re working or taking a break by watching streaming shows. The laptop offers ample storage space with its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll have access to the more advanced features of the popular operating system. If you’re always joining online meetings and making video calls, you’ll look and sound clear with the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6’s Full HD webcam with dual microphones.

Professionals and students who are on the hunt for laptop deals wouldn’t want to miss out on this offer for the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkBook 16. An $882 discount from Lenovo slashes its price by more than half to just $847 from $1,729, but we’re thinking that this bargain will only be available for a limited time. If the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 appears to be the perfect productivity tool for you, what are you waiting for? Push forward with the transaction immediately to secure the laptop at 51% off.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with
Lenovo ThinkPad deals: Save over $1,000 on the classic laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Lenovo has long been one of the best laptop brands, and a major reason for that is its ThinkPad lineup. The ThinkPad is a great lineup to turn to if you’re in search of something that can compete with the best laptops yet remain affordable at the same time. Lenovo is constantly offering up savings on ThinkPad models, and right now we’re seeing ThinkPad deals that will give even the best laptop deals a run for their money. We’ve rounded up all of the best Lenovo ThinkPad deals to make shopping for one more convenient. Below you’ll find the best ways to save on a new Lenovo ThinkPad, as well as some information on why each model might be right for you.
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 (Gen 3) — $600, was $1,839

Affordability isn’t always front and center with the ThinkPad L14, but this deal sees its price dropped into the range of many of the best budget laptops. This makes it a bit of a steal, as you’ll be getting an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of super speedy solid state hard drive capacity. The ThinkPad L14 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, and it has a fingerprint reader for security. You’ll also get all-day battery life with the L14, and it even has built-in 4G LTE connectivity so you can always stay up and running like a smartphone.

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop with 32GB of RAM is 35% off right now
lenovo thinkpad t16 laptop deal april 2024 promotional render

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals around with the current price on the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 one of the more appealing right now. Usually priced at $2,069, it’s down to $1,345 for a limited time only. Granted, the original price is one of Lenovo’s estimated value system prices so it may be overly optimistic but whatever the true discount, $1,345 is a great price for a system packed with great hardware. If you want to learn more about it, scroll down while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for business laptops and the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 is a perfect example of that for work purposes. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage so you won’t run out of room for all your most valuable files.

Read more
Get this Asus laptop with a year of Microsoft Office for $199
asus vivobook go laptop deal amazon march 2024 lifestyle

You don't need to spend several hundreds of dollars on a new laptop that you'll use as a productivity tool because there are budget-friendly options like the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA. It's actually currently even cheaper from Walmart after an $80 discount, which brings its price down to just $199 from $279 originally. There's no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA
For a laptop that will be able to handle basic activities like doing online research, building reports, and browsing social media, you can't go wrong with the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA. It's equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best laptops, but it will be enough for simple tasks. The device also comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which is pretty large and sharp for its price, but it's still portable as it only weights about 3.5 pounds with a thickness of just 0.72 of an inch.

Read more