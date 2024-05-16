 Skip to main content
Doorbuster deal drops the price of this Lenovo laptop from $2,009 to $779

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13.
Lenovo has one of the biggest laptop deals today with a huge $1,230 off the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3. Lenovo’s estimated value system tends to be a little optimistic, so the original price of $2,009 may be a bit unrealistically high. However, what we’re certain of is that $779 for a 2-in-1 laptop of this kind is pretty great. If you’re keen to know more, read on and we’ll tell you all the details.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3

The Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3 has a lot to like. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Storage might be a little on the low side but that just means that the Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3 is best suited for general use rather than any power user needs.

The highlight as with any 2-in-1 laptop is its screen. The Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3 has a 13.3-inch WUXGA touch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB, and 300 nits of brightness. Its 360-degree hinge means that you can easily transform the Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3 into a tablet or use it in presentation mode depending on your plans. The laptop also comes with a Lenovo Integrated pen so you can be more exact with how you work rather than relying on your fingertips.

Continuing trends we see from some of the best laptops, the Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3 has other useful extras. This includes some enhancements to its 1080p full HD IR/RGB webcam. It has a privacy shutter and dual array microphones but it also has support for Dolby Audio, and Dolby Voice AI noise-suppression. It means your video calls will always sound crisp and clear.

One of the reasons why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands is thanks to its durability tests. The Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3 has been tested against 12 standards and more than 200 quality checks so it can handle running in extreme conditions. You may not always need to use it in the Arctic wilderness or a desert dust storm but it’s nice to know it’s possible.

A potent laptop in every way, the Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3 is a good 2-in-1 laptop for anyone who can’t decide what they need — a laptop or tablet. It usually costs $2,009 but right now, you can buy it from Lenovo for $779. Check it out now before the doorbuster deal ends soon.

