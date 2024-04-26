 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop with 32GB of RAM is 35% off right now

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals around with the current price on the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 one of the more appealing right now. Usually priced at $2,069, it’s down to $1,345 for a limited time only. Granted, the original price is one of Lenovo’s estimated value system prices so it may be overly optimistic but whatever the true discount, $1,345 is a great price for a system packed with great hardware. If you want to learn more about it, scroll down while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T16

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for business laptops and the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 is a perfect example of that for work purposes. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage so you won’t run out of room for all your most valuable files.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 also has a stylish 16-inch WUXGA display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 45% NTSC. Even better, it’s a touchscreen for those times you want to be more tactile with how you work. Above the screen is a 5MP IR+RGB webcam with a privacy shutter and an integrated microphone. Adding to the workhorse like nature of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2, it even has a numeric keypad forming part of the laptop so it’s perfect for entering figures.

Likely to be one of the best laptops for many small business owners, the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 also considers durability. It’s been tested against 12 standards and more than 200 quality checks so it can handle a few knocks and blows. Using the US Department of Defense’s MIL-STD 810H standards, it can work in harsh temperatures, as well as difficult pressure, humidity, or even desert dust storms. It’s perfect for no matter how hectic your life might be.

A highly capable laptop for many people, the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 is a laptop built to last. It usually costs $2,069 but right now, you can buy it for just $1,345 from Lenovo. A great investment, check it out now while it’s ready to ship.

