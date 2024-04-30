The Dell G16 gaming laptop has a fantastic $600 price cut today

We generally love all Dell laptop deals, and this one is no different with a huge $600 discount on the Dell G16 gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,900, you can pay just $1,300 for a gaming laptop packed with great hardware. If you’re keen to check out one of the best gaming laptop deals out there, either tap the button below to see for yourself or keep reading and we’ll tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop has all the core hardware you could need. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900HX processor boasting a massive 24 cores and 32 threads. It also has 32GB of memory so it’s perfect for extensive multitasking needs. Alongside that is 1TB of SSD storage while the graphics card is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 which is sure to help you play the latest games for a long time to come.

For the screen, there’s a 16-inch QHD+ display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 100% DCI-P3, 3ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate. That means whatever you’re playing will look gorgeous while there’s no risk of motion blur or awkward input lag. It also has support for Nvidia G-Sync + DDS. Such components gathered together ensure that the Dell G16 gaming laptop is likely to grab the attention of anyone considering one of the best gaming laptops.

Core components aren’t the sole reason why the Dell G16 gaming laptop is so highly recommended though. To maintain its reputation as one of the best gaming laptop brands, Dell has plenty of other good ideas. It has a larger than most 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s also an Alienware-inspired, advanced thermal design with four heat pipes and improved fans with ultra-thin blades. It also has a tactile one zone RGB keyboard along with a large touchpad so it’s perfect for gaming on the move. Finally, there’s a Game Shift macro key for pushing the CPU further as well as the fan speeds so you get exceptional performance as needed.

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is usually priced at $1,900. Right now at Dell, you can buy it for $1,300 so you’re saving $600 while scoring a powerful gaming laptop that will be able to play the latest games at high detail levels for a while to come. If that’s what you’ve been looking for, grab it now before you miss out on the huge discount. It’s likely to end reasonably soon.

