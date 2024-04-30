 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dell G16 gaming laptop has a fantastic $600 price cut today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell G16 gaming laptop on a white background.
Dell

We generally love all Dell laptop deals, and this one is no different with a huge $600 discount on the Dell G16 gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,900, you can pay just $1,300 for a gaming laptop packed with great hardware. If you’re keen to check out one of the best gaming laptop deals out there, either tap the button below to see for yourself or keep reading and we’ll tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop has all the core hardware you could need. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900HX processor boasting a massive 24 cores and 32 threads. It also has 32GB of memory so it’s perfect for extensive multitasking needs. Alongside that is 1TB of SSD storage while the graphics card is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 which is sure to help you play the latest games for a long time to come.

For the screen, there’s a 16-inch QHD+ display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 100% DCI-P3, 3ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate. That means whatever you’re playing will look gorgeous while there’s no risk of motion blur or awkward input lag. It also has support for Nvidia G-Sync + DDS. Such components gathered together ensure that the Dell G16 gaming laptop is likely to grab the attention of anyone considering one of the best gaming laptops.

Related

Core components aren’t the sole reason why the Dell G16 gaming laptop is so highly recommended though. To maintain its reputation as one of the best gaming laptop brands, Dell has plenty of other good ideas. It has a larger than most 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s also an Alienware-inspired, advanced thermal design with four heat pipes and improved fans with ultra-thin blades. It also has a tactile one zone RGB keyboard along with a large touchpad so it’s perfect for gaming on the move. Finally, there’s a Game Shift macro key for pushing the CPU further as well as the fan speeds so you get exceptional performance as needed.

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is usually priced at $1,900. Right now at Dell, you can buy it for $1,300 so you’re saving $600 while scoring a powerful gaming laptop that will be able to play the latest games at high detail levels for a while to come. If that’s what you’ve been looking for, grab it now before you miss out on the huge discount. It’s likely to end reasonably soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop with 32GB of RAM is 35% off right now
lenovo thinkpad t16 laptop deal april 2024 promotional render

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals around with the current price on the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 one of the more appealing right now. Usually priced at $2,069, it’s down to $1,345 for a limited time only. Granted, the original price is one of Lenovo’s estimated value system prices so it may be overly optimistic but whatever the true discount, $1,345 is a great price for a system packed with great hardware. If you want to learn more about it, scroll down while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for business laptops and the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 is a perfect example of that for work purposes. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage so you won’t run out of room for all your most valuable files.

Read more
Samsung’s crazy 57-inch curved 4K monitor is $700 off today
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.

Your investment in gaming PC deals will  go to waste if you don't upgrade your screen, and if you're willing to splurge for the best possible gaming experience, you'll want to go for the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. It's pretty expensive at its original price of $2,500, so you're going to want to take advantage of any discounts that are available. Fortunately, Samsung has slashed its price by $700 so it's down to $1,800 -- it's still not cheap, but once you're playing your favorite games on this monitor, you'll quickly understand why it's worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor features a 57-inch screen with dual 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 1000R curvature, so it will fully immerse you in the worlds of the video games that you play with its lifelike details and vivid colors. It also supports HDR 1000 for better visual accuracy, and it uses Quantum Matrix technology for controlled brightness and improved contrast.

Read more
Save $400 on this Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 4060
A game playing on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop.

For a gaming laptop that will be able to handle the most demanding games, you're going to want a machine that's as powerful as the Razer Blade 14 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. It's understandably expensive, but you can currently get it with a $400 discount from Razer that drops its price to an even $2,000 from $2,400 originally. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer ends though, so if you want the savings, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade 14 is capable of challenging the best gaming laptops with the help of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which offers excellent efficiency and strong ray tracing performance. Combined with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and 16GB of RAM that's good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, not only will you be able to play the best PC games without any issues, but you'll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more