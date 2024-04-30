 Skip to main content
Dell’s most popular 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $700 to $450

Today Dell has not just one of the best laptop deals but one of the cheapest ones: It’s currently possible to buy a Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $450 thereby saving $250 off the regular price of $700. Perfect for when you can’t decide if you need a tablet or a laptop, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a true bargain. However, it’s a clearance deal so you don’t have long left to snap it up. Here’s what you need to know before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

You won’t see the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 in our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops but that’s hardly surprising at this price. It still shares much of the same functionality and is from one of the best laptop brands. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Understandably, the highlight is the 14-inch full HD+ touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 250 nits of brightness. Its 360-degree hinge means you can switch between laptop, tent, stand and tablet mode effortlessly so it’s a very flexible laptop even if it lacks the power of the best laptops. It’s designed with watching content in mind thanks to its support of technology like Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio. It also has loud and clear up-firing speakers while the 16:10 aspect ratio gives you plenty of room for viewing.

Other quality of life improvements include being able to reach up to 80% battery charge within 60 minutes thanks to ExpressCharge. The full HD webcam has dual microphones and background noise reducing AI while there’s a manual privacy shutter for when you want to guarantee quiet. It all comes together to ensure the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is practical and welcoming for most everyday tasks. In particular, if you can’t decide if you need a laptop or a tablet, you get the best of both worlds here and for a great price.

Normally priced at $700, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is enjoying a significant clearance sale deal at Dell. That means it’s down to just $450 which is tremendous value for a 2-in-1 laptop. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below.

