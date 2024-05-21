 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Dell Memorial Day deals: laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, more

By

Dell has been in the computing market for ages now and is considered one of the best laptop brands. Along with its other subsidiary, Alienware, it has a pretty tight hold of the gaming market, whether we’re talking about gaming PCs or gaming laptops. Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t find some other excellent gear, such as monitors and more day-to-day laptops, and you can find great deals on everything as part of the early Memorial Day sale that’s happening right now. That’s why we’ve gone out and collected all our favorite deals below, although if you don’t quite find what you’re looking for, be sure to check out these gaming PC deals and laptop deals.

Best Dell Laptop Memorial Day Deals

Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Dell’s general and day-to-day laptops are pretty excellent, and while you won’t find super-cheap options here as you might with a brand like HP, everything you get will be pretty good quality. There are a lot of options to pick from, such as the more budget-oriented Inspiron and Latitude to the higher-end XPS lineup that’s meant to compete with the likes of MacBook. Either way, we’ve found some excellent deals across the board.

  • Inspiron 15 —
  • Latitude 3340 —
  • Inspiron 16 Plus —
  • XPS 15 —
  • Precision 3581 Workstation —
  • XPS 17 —

Best Dell Monitor Memorial Day Deals

A Dell UltraSharp 5K monitor showing a graphic about IPS Black.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

You may not know this, but Dell makes a lot of monitors, especially gaming monitors, and they’re surprisingly good. So, if you’re considering picking up a new gaming monitors, you may want to consider one of the early Memorial Day monitor deals below.

  • Dell 22 Monitor —
  • Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor —
  • Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor —
  • Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Hub Monitor —
  • Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor —
  • Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor —

Best Dell Gaming PC Memorial Day Deals

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Alienware PCs are known for their really cool design and aesthetic, as well as being packed with excellent specs under the hood. While said specs can certainly vary massively depending on what you’re willing to pay, these early Memorial Day deals below should help get you something pretty great for a reasonable price.

  • Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 3050 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4070 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4080 Super —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4090 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4090 —

Best Dell Gaming Laptop Memorial Day Deals

The Alienware x16 and m18 open on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Much like the Alienware desktops, gaming laptops from the company also have a pretty unique look and are packed with a lot of solid specs under the hood. In fact, one of the best budget gaming laptops is the Dell G15, and there are some great deals on that and its successor, the Dell G16, so those are certainly worth considering if you want something more budget-friendly.

  • Dell G15 with RTX 3050 —
  • Dell G15 with RTX 4050 —
  • Dell G16 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware m18 with RTX 4070 —
  • Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4070 —
  • Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4070 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Buy laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $180
Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

While Amazon deals and Walmart deals have a lot to offer, many of the best laptop deals can be found at Best Buy. The retail giant regularly has some impressive budget laptop deals, but it also has plenty of Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and even MacBook deals to shop. We’ve rounded up all of the Best Buy deals worth shopping right now. Below you’ll find several options if you’re in the market for a laptop at a low price point, as well as some laptop deals if you’ve got your eye on a laptop with a little more performance capabilities.
HP 14-inch laptop — $180, was $200

The HP 14-inch laptop is a fast and fun computing device. It's a great option for anyone searching the best laptops for high school students or the best laptops for college. It has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of system RAM that combine to push through homework assignments, work presentations, and hours upon hours of binge watching. The 14-inch screen sports HD resolution and makes this HP laptop a great way to enjoy movies, photos, and other digital content. The HP 14-inch laptop is able to reach up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it a great all-day option for people who like to do their work on the go.

Read more
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: early TV, laptop, and appliance deals
Digital Trends Best Buy Prime Day Deals Alt

While Memorial Day is still several days away, there are a lot of excellent early Memorial Day deals you can pick up right now from Best Buy. That includes everything from the best TVs, the best Phones, the best Air Fryers, and even the best smart home devices out there, so you have a huge variety of deals to pick from. Of course, there is an overwhelming number of options out there, which is why we've scoured Best Buy for our favorite deals in various categories and collected them all below, so be sure to check out everything in detail.

Best Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals

Read more
Get this HP 17-inch laptop for $300 instead of the usual $660
The HP 17-inch laptop against a white background.

Seventeen-inch laptops toe the line between portability and size, making them more expensive than your average laptop. Some of the best 17-inch laptops can easily cost you thousands of dollars. Luckily, there HP has come up with a very budget-friendly solution in the form of the HP laptop 17z, and while it's not one of the best laptops on the market, it is an excellent budget-oriented choice for a 17-inch laptop. Even better, HP currently discounts it down to $300 from the usual $560 price tag, which is a significant $260 off.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z
As the name implies, the HP Laptop 17z has a large 17.3-inch screen running a 1920 x 1080 resolution and can hit a peak brightness of 250nits, which isn't a lot, but it's good enough for a well-lit room, especially with its anti-glare coating. You could potentially upgrade to a touch version of the screen for $30, but since it would knock the resolution down to 1600 x 900, it's not worth it, especially with a larger 17.3-inch screen. What will be worth the upgrade is taking the networking option from the Wi-Fi5 and Bluetooth 4.2 standard up to the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 standard for an extra $20, which will make sure your laptop has a strong connection for streaming or doing online meetings and will be future-proof for at least the next 5-6 years.

Read more