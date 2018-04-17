Kick off your streaming career with our complete guide to Twitch broadcasting

Streaming video games is a great way to interact with members of the gaming community, make new friends, and show off your skills. With Twitch, viewers have an easy-to-use platform for viewing content from all around the world. Getting started with the streaming platform can be daunting at first, however, especially if you’ve never put much time into making online videos. Thankfully, with a few simple steps, you’ll be ready to stream your gameplay in no time.

Creating a Twitch account



Before you begin streaming your gameplay, you’re going to have to create a Twitch account. Navigate to Twitch’s official website, click the purple Sign Up link in the upper-right corner, and enter your desired login credentials before clicking the purple Sign Up button at the bottom. Afterward, click your username in the top-right corner.

Before you start streaming, head over to the Twitch community guidelines page to read up on rule violations. These include promoting racist, homophobic, and ageist views, as well as making disparaging remarks about military veterans and those with disabilities. Nudity on stream is also forbidden, and you are expected to do your best to prevent your viewers from engaging in hateful speech and harassment, as well.