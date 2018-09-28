Digital Trends
How to link your ‘Fortnite’ accounts on Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation

Gabe Gurwin
The day has finally arrived when Fortnite players can all experience the game together. PlayStation 4 players can now compete against their friends on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. You don’t have to limit yourself to one platform, either. Playing across different systems is remarkably easy to do – you just have to connect your accounts beforehand. Here’s how to link your Fortnite accounts.

How to link Fortnite accounts on Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation

If you only play on PC, Mac, iOS, or Android devices, you don’t have to worry about linking any other accounts. For everyone else, however, you’re only a few minutes away from playing on your favorite console.

First, head to the Epic Games website and sign into or create your account. This will be the account you use for all versions of Fortnite, so consider adding two-factor authentication before you do anything else.

Once you’re signed in, go to your account page and look for the tab on the left that says “connected accounts.” From here, you’ll see options to connect accounts for GitHub, Twitch, Xbox, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo Switch. Select any of the latter three, and when asked whether you want to continue to the external site and provide them with more information, confirm your choice.

how to link your fortnite account fortnitexboxlink
how to link your fortnite account fortniteps4link
how to link your fortnite account fortniteswitchlink

The process for doing this is nearly identical across all three services. You must sign into each respective service using the same username and password you do on each console, then you give permission for the services to share your user information with Epic Games. Here is what you’ll see on the three websites:

Once that process is done, your accounts are connected and you’re ready to play! The unlocked gear and progress you make on one platform will automatically be applied to any of your other platforms if you want to use them instead, and you’re free to continue playing with any friends with whom you had been playing on a different platform.

A note on merging Epic accounts

Sony initially blocked cross-play with other consoles on PlayStation 4 and wouldn’t even let users with a Switch or Xbox-connect Epic Games account also use it on their platform so you may have created a second Epic Games account for use only on Sony’s system. Epic is rolling out a few changes to make things simpler.

In the very near future, you’ll be able to unlink a game console from one Epic Games account and link it to a different account, which is perfect if you haven’t spent too much time on PlayStation 4 yet. In November, you’ll also get the ability to completely merge two accounts, allowing you to use all Battle Royale purchases across all platforms. If you plan to do this, we suggest focusing on only one of the two accounts until merging as possible, as you might otherwise be wasting time unlocking things on one account that you already have on the other one.

