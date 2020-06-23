How to download Twitch clips

The new interface for Twitch has removed the option to download clips. Although it was unintentional, it seems that Twitch isn’t adding the ability to download clips back to the updated site. Even though there is no simple, built-in way to download Twitch clips, it’s not impossible to save your favorite moments by your favorite streamers.

As it turns out, downloading Twitch clips is still super easy even if there isn’t a simple “download” button. There are quite a few ways to download clips from Twitch, which gives you options on how you want to approach it. Although we find the easiest way is to use Google Chrome or Firefox, you’re also welcome to use a few outside resources to download your favorite clip as well.

Downloading Twitch clips with Clipr

To download clips from Twitch, most people will use an outside source. In this instance, we used a website called Clipr. Clipr is made specifically to pull Twitch videos, so it’s definitely the easiest to use.

Open the clip you want to save in the browser’s window, then copy the URL. Open another tab then go to Clipr’s website.

When Clipr is open, you’ll notice there’s a spot to put the URL. Simply paste the clip’s URL into the box and hit download.

You now have the opportunity to download the clip and save it to your desktop.

It’s worth noting that there are also numerous different websites and ways to download Twitch clips. However, this website is the easiest to use to download Twitch clips.

Downloading Twitch clips with Google Chrome or Firefox

Although using an outside source is nice, sometimes it’s better to download the clip directly from the browser. This will allow you to select the resolution you want to download and gives you more control over what you’re downloading to your computer. It’s a surefire way to get the resolution you want for the clip you love.

Downloading Twitch clips directly from the browser is pretty simple. However, for the easiest method to download clips, you’ll want to be sure to be using either Firefox or Google Chrome. You’ll need to use the Inspect tool, but once you do that, the download process is very easy.

Once you have the clip you want open, set the quality of the video you want to download. Once you find what resolution works best for you, pause the clip. Then, right click on the video and hit Inspect.

Scroll up a little bit until you see a line that has a link which reads “https://clips-media-assets2…” and ends with “.mp4” (You can copy and paste this line to search for it within the Inspect elements) It may look a little different with different videos, but the beginning of the link will be the same across the board.

Double click on this to get a chance to copy it. Once the item is highlighted, you can select either Control + C if on PC, Command + C on Mac, or right click and select copy.

Then, open another window, paste the link, and delete any extra code you may have copied on accident. This should trigger the clip to automatically start downloading. Your downloaded clip will appear in your downloads folder and can be moved anywhere you need.

