Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is arriving on PC on May 16, and it’s coming with a new PlayStation overlay. This will allow PC players to log in or create a PlayStation account and access many features found on the console, including earning trophies.

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut‘s PC release will be the first PlayStation game that implements the PlayStation overlay feature. This optional screen can be accessed through an in-game menu or keyboard shortcut to view your existing friends list, trophies, settings, and profile. This will be the first game in which PC players can earn PlayStation Trophies in addition to Steam and Epic Games Achievements.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will share a trophy list with the PS5 version of the game, meaning that players who have already earned some or all of the trophies on the console version cannot earn them for a second time on PC.

Released a little over a year after the base game, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the Iki Island expansion and the multiplayer Legends mode, which will both be available in the PC version. While Legends mode does support full crossplay between PC, PS4, and PS5, PC players will be required to sign in to a PlayStation Network account to access it. The use of the overlay, however, is completely optional for both single-player and multiplayer modes.

There was no mention of whether previous PC releases of PlayStation titles, such as God of War, the Horizon titles, or Spider-Man games would be updated to receive this overlay functionality.

You can pre-purchase Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on Steam and Epic Games Store before its May 16 release.

