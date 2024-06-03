 Skip to main content
You’ll finally be able to play Half-Life: Alyx on PlayStation VR2 this summer

By
The PlayStation VR2 PC adapter.
Sony

Sony has finally unveiled its PC adapter for PlayStation VR2, which will be released this August and finally enable players to try games like Half-Life: Alyx with the headset.

PSVR2 sports some impressive tech, but it’s no secret that Sony has failed to support it with compelling games for the PS5. Earlier this year, it was teased that Sony was working on PC compatibility for the headset; now, we’ve learned that this will come in the form of a PC adapter that people can use with a DisplayPort 1.4 cable in order to play VR games through Steam. These are the minimum specs your PC will need in order to get the PSVR2 up and running, straight from the PlayStation Blog.

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit
Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)
RAM / memory 8 GB or more
GPU / graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)/NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later/AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later
(For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card)
DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)
USB Direct connection only
Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later
It isn’t quite plug-and-play; players will have to download a PlayStation VR2 app and SteamVR on Steam in order to go through the setup process to get Sony’s headset to work for PC games. PC VR games also won’t be able to take advantage of the headset’s haptic feedback, HDR, and eye tracking, which are some of its best features. A disclaimer on the PlayStation Blog post also confirms that its 3D Audio “uses SteamVR’s audio technology instead of Tempest 3D AudioTech, which is only supported on PS5.”

That’s all disappointing, but Sony confirms that the see-through view, foveated rendering, 4K visuals, and 110-degree field-of-view will all still work with PC VR games.

The PlayStation VR PC adapter will launch on August 7 and retail for $60.

