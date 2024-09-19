PlayStation already announced that it’s planning a variety of releases and other surprises for its 30th anniversary, and on Thursday, it revealed a collection of special-edition consoles and accessories that bring back a flood of memories.

The company is selling two bundles: a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with a 1TB solid-state drive and a PlayStation 5 Pro with a 2TB solid-state drive and some extra goodies, like a DualSense Edge and controller charging station. The disc drive is still sold separately, although you do get a vertical stand this time. Both bundles come with a cable connector, four cable ties in PlayStation face button shapes, a sticker, a poster, and a PlayStation Paperclip. You can also get the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers separately, along with a PlayStation Portal.

Recommended Videos

Preorders begin on September 26 at PlayStation Direct and participating retailers, which is also the same day the PS5 Pro becomes available for preorder. The console manufacturer hasn’t revealed pricing just yet, but we can assume it’ll be more expensive than the regular versions of each product.

The PlayStation debuted in Japan on December 3, 1994, with a distinct look that’s still recognizable today. You can check out how PlayStation designed the 30th anniversary products in the video above, but you can see that gray color scheme is featured all over the place. Where it’s most noticeable is on the DualSense controllers. The home button looks like the old colorful PlayStation logo, while the four buttons are in the original colors. There’s also a USB-C cable connector that features the original housing.

The products also have a raised special logo printed once on the back, although it appears in an infinite pattern on the PS5’s inside panel and on the back of the DualSense’s grips. There’s a PS5 Pro that follows a similar design scheme, but with the addition of a serial number on one of front-facing panels. This is because PlayStation is only selling 12,500 units globally.

This is the second 30th anniversary announcement this month. PlayStation also revealed that it’s releasing some new exclusive game trials and never-before-released digital soundtracks. There are also some board games that are up for preorder.