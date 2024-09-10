We’ve all been wondering when Sony would finally let the cat out of the bag regarding the PlayStation 5 Pro, and it has finally happened. After a short presentation going over all the bells and whistles, the video seemed like it would end without any price or release date information. Thankfully, that was not the case and we know exactly when to expect this mid-generation upgrade and how much it is. If you were sold on all the enhancements the PlayStation 5 Pro promises and want to make sure you don’t miss out on the initial batch of consoles, here’s everything you need to know about preorders.

Where can I preorder the PlayStation 5 Pro?

The PlayStation 5 Pro will be available for preorder from PlayStation directly, as well as participating retailers when it becomes available.

Unfortunately, we don’t know specifically which retailers will be on this list, but it seems certain that all the big brands will be included like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop. Once we have a definitive list of retailers, we will update this information.

When can I preorder the PlayStation 5 Pro?

Preorders will open on September 26, 2024. A specific time hasn’t been given just yet, but we will update this post as soon as that information comes out so you can be ready to place your order the minute it becomes available.

How much is the PlayStation 5 Pro?

The PlayStation 5 Pro will cost $700 at launch.