PS5 Pro: release date, specs, price, and more

Just like we got a mid-generation upgrade with the PS4 Pro during the last console cycle, PlayStation has revealed a new PlayStation 5 Pro to bridge the gap between the launch unit and an eventual PlayStation 6. We saw dozens of leaks and rumors before Sony made it official, but now we can give solid facts about this next system. You don’t have to wait long if you’re looking to upgrade, so check out all the details

Release date

The PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7, 2024.

Price

There’s a big price tag on the PlayStation 5 Pro. If you want to get one, it will cost you $700.

Specs

During the reveal presentation, Mark Cerny highlighted three main points that elevate the PlayStation 5 Pro over the original and remove the need to choose between graphics and performance mode. These boosts won’t just apply to new games built with the PlayStation 5 Pro in mind, either. Not only will current PS5 games benefit but over 8,500 backward-compatible PS4 games will get better performance on the Pro.

Other details include the upgrade to Wi-Fi 7, VRR, and support for 8K gaming.

First is the upgraded GPU. The Pro will have 67% more compute units and 28% faster RAM than the base unit. These will aid in providing higher and more consistent frame rates.

The next key advantage is a unique AI upscaling technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (or PSSR). This will function similarly to other upscaling technologies like DLSS to boost a game’s visuals.

Lastly, there’s advanced ray tracing to provide more dynamic reflections and lighting within scenes.

Finally, you may have noticed this model does not have a disc drive. Thankfully, it is compatible with the separate disc drive currently available for the PS5 Slim digital model. It will also be compatible with all other current PS5 accessories and products. The console will come with an expanded 2TB SSD, controller, and copy of Astro’s Playroom just like the base PS5.