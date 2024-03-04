By expanding the Midgar section of Final Fantasy 7 into an entire game, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally takes us beyond the walls into the world beyond. This much larger swath of land to explore begs the question of just how big this game will be. Between all the open-world tasks, sidequests, and minigames awaiting in the Gold Saucer, could this game really be a 100-hour experience as was claimed? What if you just tried to focus on the main story to see what has or hasn’t changed? We’ve played through the entirety of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and can give you a good idea of just how long it will take you to reach this chapter’s conclusion.

Note: We will not be spoiling any story details, but will list how many chapters there are.

How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

If you were to simply complete the main storyline of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with as little optional content as possible, it would take you around 45 to 50 hours to complete all 14 chapters. Unless you’re already adept at the game and its systems, and are willing to minmax your team for any tough encounter, you probably won’t be able to plow through the main story without grinding or doing a few sidequests to level up your party.

In our experience, while taking a balanced approach and tackling a good amount of side content while going through the game, we spent about 60 to 70 hours with the game. That’s the range most players should expect.

For completionists, now we’re talking 100-plus hours. There aren’t an overwhelming number of sidequests, but the open-world tasks, VR missions, minigames, and more will easily push you into the triple digits.

