Sony fixes PS5 bug that was breaking Final Fantasy 16

By
Final Fantasy 16's cover showcasing its protagonist infront of two demon summons.
Square Enix

Sony has released a fix to a recent firmware update that reportedly caused games like Final Fantasy 16 to experience intense graphical glitches and other issues. Publisher Square Enix confirmed on the official Final Fantasy 16 X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday that there is now a small update for PlayStation 5 players to install.

“In response to the crashes and graphical bugs that were occurring on the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy 16, [Sony Interactive Entertainment has]released a new system update. Please try downloading and installing this update,” the post reads. It added that it’ll continue to look into the problems along with SIE.

Sony, for its part, didn’t comment on the situation beyond releasing system update 24.06-10.01.00. In the official patch notes, it just says: “We’ve improved system software performance and stability.”

While PS5 players said they saw issues in other games, like Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and No Man’s Sky, Square Enix is the only studio that publicly acknowledged them in response to this particular update. “Following the recent release of the PlayStation system update, there have been reports of the game crashing and graphical issues. We are currently working with [Sony Interactive Entertainment] to investigate,” it posted earlier this week.

The bugs began with last week’s release of PS5 system update 24.06-10.00.00. It added the Welcome Hub to the console’s home screen for increased customizability options, party share, and previously-beta features like personalized 3D audio profiles and adaptive controller charging for PS5 Slim users. One particularly egregious example saw one player’s Final Fantasy 16 environment, for lack of a better term, glitch out of existence. There were so many players experiencing these issues that the game’s subreddit put together a thread to coordinate action.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
