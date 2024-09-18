 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Recent PS5 firmware update may have caused big issues in some games

By
Final Fantasy 16's main cast standing together.
Square Enix

The latest PlayStation 5 firmware update has reportedly caused a lot of problems for players, making some games like Final Fantasy XVI practically unplayable thanks to intense graphical glitches.

Most of the reports (via Tom’s Hardware) have come from players, although the official X (formerly Twitter) Final Fantasy XVI account said that Square Enix is looking into the issue.

Recommended Videos

“Following the recent release of the PlayStation system update, there have been reports of the game crashing and graphical issues. We are currently working with [Sony Interactive Entertainment] to investigate,” the post reads.

Following the recent release of the PlayStation 5 system update, there have been reports of the game crashing and graphical issues.

We are currently working with SIE to investigate, and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Please await our further updates. #FF16

&mdash; FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 17, 2024

A Reddit thread has people reporting issues with Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Black Myth: WukongNo Man’s Sky, Gran Turismo 7, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Elden Ring, although none of these games’ developers has made a public comment on the situation at the time of this writing (and they could just be bugs unrelated to the update). PlayStation also hasn’t released a statement on the potential issue, but we’ll update if we hear anything.

The video below is a good example of what Square Enix is investigating. You can see particles glitching out and eventually just removing themselves entirely, resulting in a black environment. Other users have reported errors with updating the disc drive.

突然のバグにうろたえる兄さん pic.twitter.com/G05UMwXsMY

&mdash; ぎっちFF16→14紅蓮（忘らるる都出張帰り） (@gicchi_ak) September 16, 2024

Last week’s firmware update was a big one. It introduced the Welcome hub, a customizable space on your PS5 home screen that is the closest the console has gotten to have themes. You can choose from a variety of widgets, increase or decrease their size, and change up the background with images from your media gallery. This is a huge deal for people who wanted to change up the interface, either by making it look the way they want or to remove some unnecessary widgets. The update introduced this feature to some U.S. users, but it’s following a gradual rollout in the coming weeks. Sony also introduced Party Share, which allows players to share party voice chat links on other platforms.

The update also introduced some features previously only in beta, like personalized 3D audio profiles with headphones, adaptive controller charging on the PS5 Slim, and the ability to adjust remote play settings per user.

Final Fantasy XVI also just released on PC, and while it has a few problems, a few community members have released a free mod to fix some of them in the meantime.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
All upcoming PS5 games: 2024, 2025 and beyond
A damaged moon with a planet in the background in the Marathon trailer.

The PlayStation 5 has been out for some time now, and its reception has been mostly positive. It includes lots of quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, such as faster load times, a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a regular hard disk drive (HDD), and an improved controller in the form of the new DualSense. However, a console is only as good as the games available on it and, thankfully, the PS5 has you covered on that front as well.

While the machine already has a worthy library of great PS5 games, there are even more to look forward to, with some releasing as soon as this month, while others are still years away. Some will be completely free PS5 games, some will be PS5 exclusives, and others will be completely cross-platform so you can play with friends on Xbox, PC and Switch.

Read more
Can’t afford the PS5 Pro? Sony is selling refurbished PS5s for half its price
A standard white PS5 sitting near some small plants in a home entertainment center.

While people across the internet are reeling over the PlayStation 5 Pro's $700 price tag, the company has announced it'll start selling used PlayStation 5 consoles at a discount.

Sony has a new "PlayStation 5 Certified Refurbished" program on its PlayStation Direct store that offers consoles and DualSense controllers for less than their launch prices. Multiple colors of the DualSense will sell for $60, the regular PS5 for $400, and the PS5 Digital Edition for $350.

Read more
The PS5 Pro is the wrong price at the wrong time
The front of the PS5 Pro is shown close up.

The PlayStation 5 had barely touched down on shelves in 2020 when players began begging for a Pro model. That was a testament to the success of the PS4 Pro in 2016, which successfully made the case for a mid-generation console upgrade. It increased the console’s power significantly, giving players a reason to upgrade ahead of major titles like Horizon Zero Dawn. It makes perfect sense that Sony would want to repeat that trick with the PS5.

Considering the years of hype, the grand reveal likely didn’t go as well as Sony hoped.

Read more